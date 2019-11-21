Members of the social justice committee at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Port Charlotte were picketing outside Wendy's on Cochran Boulevard Thursday morning claiming the company mistreats farm workers.
Signs reading "Wendy's offers no dignity to tomato pickers," "Fair wages for tomato pickers," "Wendy's won't protect farm workers," and "Old Fashioned Exploitation" were held up for onlookers driving by.
"We took a trip to Immokalee and found how farm hands were being treated which motivated us to come together today to protest Wendy's for being one of the fast food chains that refuses to participate in the fair food movement which addresses worker safety, sexual exploitation, shade in the fields and other problems that affect farm workers," said Herb Levin, head of the committee.
Reached by email Thursday, a Wendy's spokesperson said the company does not believe joining the Fair Food Program is the only way to act responsibly and stated Wendy's "takes pride in long-term relationships with industry-leading suppliers who share a commitment to quality, integrity and ethics."
"In addition to having a robust Supplier Code of Conduct that includes requirements related to human rights and labor practices, Wendy's conducts their own regular Quality Assurance audits at the farms, plants, facilities and other operations locations of all their suppliers," Wendy's said in the emailed statement.
The spokesperson also stated Wendy's now sources "higher-quality, vine-ripened hydroponic tomatoes grown in high-tech greenhouse farms across North America, whereas the Fair Food Program focuses predominantly on field-grown tomatoes."
"The tomatoes that Wendy's now sources are higher quality and demonstrates the company's commitment to responsible sourcing practices by providing safer, indoor working conditions, shelter from the elements and environmental contaminants, reduced water and land use burdens, and a significantly reduced need for chemical pesticides," the spokesperson said.
Sun Contributor Deborah Gouvellis contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.