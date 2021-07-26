A Jacksonville-based company has filed permits with Charlotte County to build 50 multi-family housing units in three locations in Deep Creek subdivisions.
Southern Impression Homes LLC filed applications on July 20 and 21 for the projects at 1215 Highlands Drive, 26149 Northern Cross Road and 26357 Nadir Road.
The Highlands Drive property is the largest at 2.4 acres and is proposed to have 32 units in four, two-story buildings on a five-lot site. That site is still wooded with 112 trees, mostly oaks, along with eight gopher tortoise burrows and no invasive species. Developers are required to relocate gopher tortoises.
Two of the oaks are large enough to qualify as heritage oaks with diameters of 52 and 59 inches. The county counts the number and size of trees to be removed to calculate how much landscaping the developer must reintroduce after clearing some or all of the lot.
The other two lots appear to have no trees, being sandwiched between other developed housing.
The Nadir Street location is proposed to have six units in one two-story building. Twelve units in two two-story buildings are planned for the Northern Cross Road site.
The developer has already gone through the lengthy permitting process with the state's Southwest Florida Water Management District to determine the effect of development on water resources. The projects are designed to be between 48% and 52% impervious surface, or surface that will not absorb water. Proposed green space is between 38% and 40%. Water and sewer lines are available.
The Deep Creek subdivisions have long been located east of Interstate 75. Most development in Charlotte County lies west of I-75 closer to the coast. These projects are among a deluge of development proposals hitting the county as developers seek to capitalize on the post-pandemic surge of home seekers in Florida and across the nation.
