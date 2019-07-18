By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
The Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society has begun fundraising to create its next piece in Punta Gorda.
The mural, estimated to cost $28,000, will be a 15-by-15-foot piece on the arched wall facing Shreve Street of the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St.
Artist Skip Dyrda will complete the piece.
The cost seems high at first glance, but mural society president Kelly Gaylord said it’s fair considering the amount of detail in the mural, and the length of time it will take Dyrda to complete — three months. (It’s also cheaper than the city’s last three murals, which averaged about $35,000 each.)
Dyrda created a sketch for the piece, which depicts the 111-year history of the library of Punta Gorda. The first library was created in 1908 in the guild room at the {span}rectory of the episcopal church. The current library on W. Henry St. was constructed in 1974. The location on Shreve St. will be the sixth location for the library.
“The mural concept is a combination of showing this long history and the importance of the library to all ages, while presenting these elements in an interesting composition that we hope will attract and hold the attention of young and old,” said Gaylord.
“The two pages of the large opened ‘scrapbook’ in the mural will include images and newspaper clippings of this history dating back to the original library in 1908,” she said.
This will be Dyrda’s fourth piece in Punta Gorda. He just completed a mural on the Harbor Walk near Hurricane Charley’s called “Tails from the Harbor,” representing the local marine life.
The mural society is hoping to begin the piece by the end of this year, or early next year, but will ultimately begin once all funds have been raised.
The proposed sketch has been approved by the county. Next, the mural society will have to have it approved by theHistoric Preservation Advisory Board and City Council, before moving forward. Even though the city and county must approve the mural, no public funding has been set aside for it. The murals are paid for through donations.
Donations can be made through the mural society’s website at puntagordamurals.org/donate. Mural sponsorship options are also available.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
