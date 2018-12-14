The woman arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death last month had her charge amended to manslaughter, rather than murder, according to court documents.
Ashley Britto, 33, stabbed her boyfriend, Justin Burton, 35, after he had been drinking and threw a bag of McDonald’s food at her. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office originally charged her with murder, but an amended information filed by the State Attorney on Nov. 28 instead charges her with manslaughter with a weapon.
She has been held at the Charlotte County Jail on no bond.
Now, a bond hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10 before Judge Donald Mason at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
According to court records, Britto “did unlawfully, by Ashley Allyn Britto’s act, procurement, or culpable negligence, kill Justin Burton, a human being, by stabbing him with a knife.”
Since manslaughter is not a capital felony, Britto is now entitled to pre-trial release with “reasonable conditions.”
A motion filed by Public Defender Toby Oonk argues Britto is not a danger to the community, as the act of violence arose out of her and Burton’s long-term relationship with a “troubled history of domestic violence and abuse, with Ms. Britto being victimized repeatedly at the hands of Mr. Burton.”
“Nothing inherent to the facts of these allegations implicate a disregard for the safety of the community, or a danger to the community,” Oonk writes. “There are no facts to suggest that Ms. Britto would be a risk for flight, or that the integrity of the judicial process would be thwarted by her pretrial release.”
Oonk states that as more information becomes available, it seems increasingly likely the case involves issues such as battered spouse self-defense.
