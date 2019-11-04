PORT CHARLOTTE — Ryan Clayton Cole told detectives he spent his last $40 on heroin and meth the morning of Sept. 26, according to court records. He purchased the drugs from a “random person” by Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, injected them into his arm, and went back to a friend’s house on Augusta Avenue where he’d been staying.
At the house, Cole, 27, relaxed for a while, went back outside, and that’s where his memory becomes “foggy,” according to his statement in an arrest warrant. The next thing he knew, he was waking up at the hospital in Lee County.
Charged last week with the murder of 15-year-old Khyler Edman, Cole’s statement in the warrant for his arrest indicates he has little to no memory of the crime.
He told detectives he’s been taking drugs for the last 10 years, but this was the first time he’d ever blacked out using them. When he was told about the murder, he said it was “not something he would do.”
However, blood samples from a door, a door knob, and Edman’s shoulder, tested at DNA Labs international, showed a DNA profile which Cole “cannot be excluded (from) as a contributor.”
“The chance that an unrelated person, chosen at random from the general population, would be included as a contributor to this DNA profile, is approximately 1 in every 320 octillion individuals,” the warrant states.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office released the warrant on Friday, but a less-redacted version from the Charlotte County Clerk of Court fills in the details of what led to Cole’s arrest.
According to the report, Khyler’s mother, Jessicca English, was at work when she received a Facebook alert about a suspicious person in her neighborhood. She attempted to check on her children through a camera set up in the home, which allowed her to talk with her kids.
She called out several times, but received no response. Then, her 5-year-old daughter came on the camera and said her brother was dead, according to the warrant.
English rushed home and found Khyler deceased on the living room floor. Deputies in the area responded when they heard her screaming.
In a forensic interview, the 5-year-old girl said “her brother got into a fight and now he was dead,” according to the warrant. She said a “bad guy” knocked on the door, then came into the home and shot her brother while she was hiding under the bed.
She said the bad guy pointed a gun at her brother, and Khyler got a knife from the kitchen to defend himself.
She said she heard the bad guy say “put your hands up” like a police officer. She described the intruder as wearing a black and white shirt and a black and white hat. She said he had a beard, yellow skin, and black facial hair.
According to the warrant, the girl had multiple emotional breakdowns during the interview and ended by asking the interviewer if she could talk to her brother now.
Although the girl mentioned a gun, Khyler was determined to have died from stab wounds and no firearm is reported to have been found by investigators.
Cole was already in custody by the time Khyler’s death was discovered. Shortly after the killing, he allegedly committed another burglary on Conway Boulevard.
The victim was able to describe him, and a handyman working in the area also told cops about seeing a man on the street holding a knife and covered in blood. That witness identified Cole in a photo lineup, although he was reportedly concerned about the hair and weight being different. He indicated he was 95% certain on his identification.
Video from Khyler’s home captured the bottom half of the suspect as he was engaged in a struggle. He was wearing shorts, black slides, black socks, and a black shirt, according to the warrant. During the struggle, drops of blood can be seen hitting the floor.
A shirt consistent with what the suspect was wearing was found in the area where Cole was taken into custody, and Cole reportedly told investigators he believed he was wearing khakis, a dark shirt with white writing, possibly a grey baseball hat, black ankle socks, and black slides on the day of the crime.
Cole had his arraignment for the burglary case Monday and remains in jail without bond.
His next scheduled court date for the murder case is an arraignment Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m., though on Monday his public defender filed a waiver of arraignment and written plea of not guilty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.