Anyone passing Murdock Circle lately can’t help noticing its Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar is shuttered, its parking lot empty but for people circling slowly, checking its status.
The longtime Port Charlotte franchise abruptly ceased operations in mid-January, after descending to 86th on TripAdvisor’s list of 159 Port Charlotte restaurants.
Posters on its storefront hint at “Lease Issues,” but the closing could also be part of a broader trend.
The eatery joins the ranks of 145 Applebee’s previously closed by parent corporation DineEquity in 2016-2017. In early 2018, the renamed Dine Brands Global announced the upcoming closure of 60 to 80 additional Applebee’s.
In a 2017 investor conference call, Applebee’s brand president John Cywinski pinned the blame on a demographic with less impact in central Port Charlotte — millennials.
“Over the past few years, the brand’s set out to reposition or reinvent Applebee’s as a modern bar and grill in overt pursuit of a more youthful and affluent demographic with a more independent or even sophisticated dining mindset, including a clear pendulum swing towards millennials,” Cywinski said.
“In my perspective,” he went on, “this pursuit led to decisions that created confusion among core guests, as Applebee’s intentionally drifted from what I’ll call its ‘Middle America’ roots and its abundant value position. While we certainly hope to extend our reach, we can’t alienate Boomers or Gen-Xers in the process.”
Despite the Murdock pullback, Applebee’s will keep its Kings Highway location open at 24467 Sandhill Blvd., as well as its North Port and Venice stores.
Sandhill employee Andrew Heflin reported that his location attracts the sort of mixed demographic that Applebee’s seems to value.
“And as the night goes on, it gets younger,” he said.
Heflin also noted that none of the Murdock staff went jobless. “We took on 17 of them, and the rest went to North Port or Venice.”
(0) comments
