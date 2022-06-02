The Murdock Carrousel Shopping Center at 1900 and 2000 U.S. 41, Port Charlotte, was sold last week for $18.9 million. The 139,478 square foot property is home to a variety of stores and restaurants including Haverty's Furniture, Five Guys, and Donato's Italian Restaurant.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Murdock Carrousel Shopping Center was purchased recently for $18.9 million, Charlotte County Property Appraiser Paul L. Polk confirmed Thursday.
He said the deed was recorded May 27.
The property, formerly owned by Kitson and Partners, developers of the Babcock community, was sold to AGRE Murdock Owner LLC in March 2019, confirmed Glenn Geiger, general counsel for Kitson & Partners.
He said AGRE is a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management based in New York.
Kitson and Partners managed the Murdock Carrousel Shopping Center until its sale last week, said Geiger.
According to a story on rebusinessonline.com, the new owner is Murdock Owner LLC, and Plaza Advisors served as broker in the transaction.
The 139,478-square-foot property on U.S. 41. Tenants include Haverty's Furniture, Office Depot, Edward Jones, Aaron's, Eye Centers of Florida, Donato's Italian Restaurant, Bocca Lupo, Five Guys, a Comcast Xfinity store, dental center, Leslie's Swimming Pool Supplies, Subway, and more.
Excluded from the sale were the Lowe's store and two banks, Polk said.
According to Rebusinessonline, the shopping center was 83.4% occupied at the time of the sale.
