For design, there are two ALL CAPS SUBHEADS separating the stores, and each has a s PORT CHARLOTTE — Health food stores used to be niche shops where patchouli-scented hipsters stocked up on protein powder, oat bran, flax seed, bulk almonds and carob chips. These were cramped places smelling of B vitamins, with creaky wooden floorboards and inscrutable labels.
By the mid-1990s, supermarket chains like Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods Market had risen to meet the demand for everything organic, natural, nondairy, gluten-free, plant-based, probiotic, fermented and sustainable.
So did Sprouts Farmers Market and Earth Origins Market.
Port Charlotte is going to get a whole lot healthier later this year, when these two sit side by side, with their own specialties, in Murdock Carrousel at 2000 Tamiami Trail.
EARTH ORIGINS
Earth Origins’ hurricane-shuttered façade hints at the heavy damage Hurricane Ian dealt it.
A sign on those shutters gamely promises: “Coming Back Better!”
Earth Origins responded to an online customer query: “It looks as though it will be late spring when we may be open again. With extensive damage, it requires a full restoration and full store reset, but we hope to be back better than ever.”
Mary Ann O’Dell, marketing and education director at parent Healthy Edge, reassured customers, “We and our dedicated team of knowledgeable employees look forward to being a vital part of the community for many years to come.”
It takes more than a hurricane to destroy a nearly 10,000-square-foot natural-foods market that’s been in Murdock Carrousel since 2008, when it was called Port Charlotte Natural Foods.
In 2011, it joined a group of other independent stores as Earth Origins Market, soon to become part of Healthy Edge Retail Group, which now umbrellas three brands and 19 supermarkets in four states.
Two of its brands — Akin’s Natural Foods and Chamberlin’s Natural Foods — had been around since 1935 and joined HERG in 2000. Earth Origins Market signed on in 2016.
O’Dell herself has been in the health food industry since childhood. Her father owned and operated Akin’s stores for more than 40 years.
After working for her father, she went on to earn a master’s degree in nutrition and wrote the Total Nutrition Training program for all staff, covering everything from basic customer service to Natural Product Specialist education on the use and sale of supplements in the stores — everything short of diagnosing and prescribing.
“We have a very heavy emphasis on customer service and product knowledge,” she said. “There’s a level of trust, on which our reputation rests, which is very different from other stores. We invest in our staff to provide them with the latest research and product information.
“At Earth Origins Market, we have a long tradition of providing exceptional value to the Port Charlotte community. Our product lines are 100% organic and natural, and have been curated over many years to provide a total wellness solution for our customers. The breadth of the products we offer is unparalleled in the natural foods industry.”
Along with supplements, personal care products, a grocery and freezer case suited to any special diet, beer, wine, and kombucha, Earth Origins provides all-organic fresh local produce and bulk spices, teas, nuts and grains.
What’s different about Earth Origins?
• A made-to-order fresh deli with hot and cold salad bar, organic and natural soups like vegetarian chili and spinach-feta, smoothies and kombucha-on-tap, organic açaí bowls, and house specialties like curry cashew chicken and spicy dill tuna salads.
• Ongoing, intensive staff training in customer service and product knowledge.
SPROUTS
Only five years ago, Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, planted its first stores in Florida, calling them “the place where goodness grows.”
Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, Sprouts will begin construction on a new Murdock store, expected to open later this year in the former Office Depot at 2000 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
The nearly 21,000-square-foot store will join 35 other Florida Sprouts among 380 stores in 23 states nationwide, from Washington to New Jersey.
The best way to describe Sprouts is “indoor farmers market, all under one roof.”
True to its farm-stand roots at Henry Boney’s San Diego fruit stand in 1943, each store welcomes shoppers with a central, open-layout market of farm-fresh produce.
Seasonal and lifestyle-oriented products that are organic, plant-based, gluten-free, keto, paleo and more round out the shopping experience.
The company says that 90% of its products, from frozen, packaged and bulk food to supplements and body care products, are minimally processed and free of artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and synthetic ingredients. Beer and wine are also available.
The healthy grocer’s new location will bring roughly 100 full- and part-time jobs to the area. Sprouts notes that potential team members should share a passion for it fresh, natural and organic products.
What’s different about Sprouts?
• A Butcher Shop where trained butchers custom-cut all-natural, fresh, never-frozen beef.
• Sprouts’ Healthy Communities Foundation, which supports local health and wellness causes, including children’s nutrition education. Since 2015, the foundation has awarded more than $18 million to nonprofit partners across 23 states.
• As part of its commitment to zero waste, Sprouts participates in a food waste diversion program — Food Rescue — which provides food to those in need, feed for animals and nutrients for agricultural soil.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.