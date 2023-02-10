For design, there are two ALL CAPS SUBHEADS separating the stores, and each has a s PORT CHARLOTTE — Health food stores used to be niche shops where patchouli-scented hipsters stocked up on protein powder, oat bran, flax seed, bulk almonds and carob chips. These were cramped places smelling of B vitamins, with creaky wooden floorboards and inscrutable labels.

By the mid-1990s, supermarket chains like Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods Market had risen to meet the demand for everything organic, natural, nondairy, gluten-free, plant-based, probiotic, fermented and sustainable.


