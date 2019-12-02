Murdock on the market again
PORT CHARLOTTE — Private Equity Group wants to sell its 42 acres of Murdock Village — now known as West Port.
PEG sold all but 42 acres of the 453-acres property to Kolter Land Partners in September.
PEG kept the most visible land along State Road 776.
PEG had just finalized its $11.6 million deal with Charlotte County in August when it sold to Kolter for an undisclosed price.
The county had been sitting on this land and more of Murdock Village for 15 years, waiting for a sale to go through. PEG bought the land after more than two years of protracted negotiations.
Those negotiations created entitlements for up to 2,400 units of housing on the full parcel.
LandQwest Commercial Land Services of Fort Myers is advertising the 42 acres that PEG kept as having the potential for 300 apartments, a hotel with 150 rooms and 200,000 square feet of commercial space. The land could become more usable and valuable when Kolter cuts through the blocked end of O’Donnell Boulevard at State Road 776, creating a bypass to U.S. 41.
LandQwest agent Brett E. Low said he has had some interest in the land even though it has not been listed long. No price is listed.
Low said he plans to talk with interested buyers before revealing an asking price, to make sure they are actually interested in the land.
It is available all as one piece or in parts, he said.
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
