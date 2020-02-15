PORT CHARLOTTE — West Port developer Kolter Land announced plans Friday for the first 779 homes to be built in the historic and yet developed Murdock Village.
Kolter also identified where the first new homes will go in the 453 acres of mostly jungle, how much they could cost and what companies are building.
Prices could range from the low $200,000s to the mid-$300,000s, Kolter said in a press release. The section called The Shores will be gated with resort-style amenities including its own pool and clubhouse. No apartment-style homes were listed in this first phase.
Construction of model homes will begin at the end of 2020, with models available for viewing on-site in early 2021, in time for the winter tourist season, Kolter said. Some spec houses will be available for sale then, as well. Builders will be taking sales contracts for new homes then.
Among builders, Lennar Homes will construct “The Isles” as a landscape maintenance-free village of 104 homes with 3-5 bedroom floor plans. The community association maintains the landscaping in this type of community.
MI Homes and Maronda Homes will build 325 3-4 bedroom homes in “The Hammocks” near the county’s new Centennial Aquatics Center.
On the northwest side of the development will be 350 homes in “The Cove,” and “The Shores” by Forestar, which is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton.
Several large sections of West Port have no immediate plans and are slated for later development, according to a map submitted by Kolter Land, part of Kolter Group LLC, a land acquisition and development affiliate in Tampa with some $1.8 billion of investments.
“The builders and housing products in the first phase villages meets our goal of offering a broad mix of housing options for buyers at West Port,” Kolter Land president Jim Harvey in a statement said.
Ultimately, the community is planned with Charlotte County approval for more than 2,000 homes. Kolter estimates the full build-out will take place over 18 years.
Murdock Village is in the north-central region of Charlotte County between US Highway 41 and State Road 776. Named after a 1920s land speculator, its full development had repeatedly stalled over the past century. Charlotte County commissioners in 2003 decided to buy about 879 acres and remove all the 1950s-era roads that had almost no homes, as well as no sewers and few water lines. West Port is the first and largest piece of Murdock Village to transfer back into private ownership.
After signing a contract in 2016, Private Equity Group actually bought the land from the county this summer for $11.6 million before bringing in Kolter in a joint land deal. PEG retains 42 acres on SR-776. PEG is trying to sell its piece as available for commercial space, hotels and apartments. Employees of Kolter, PEG and Forestar currently control the West Port Community Development District until sufficient residents move in to take it over.
The county has agreed to return the purchase price to the developers in exchange for work they do to install central water, sewer, roads, lighting and landscaping.
