MURDOCK — They called it a "punch through."
State and local officials argued politely Monday over who should pay for the expansion of the county's Flamingo Boulevard as it crosses the state's El Jobean Road. The problem is, Flamingo stops short of El Jobean on the north side, because the region is mostly jungle at the moment.
Commissioner Ken Doherty called the extension of Flamingo to meet El Jobean a "punch through."
"It creates a tremendously important route for this county," Doherty said at a meeting of the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch called it a project the state should pay close attention to, given the development of Murdock Village.
"We've had a number of serious accidents on (State Road) 776 in recent years and months," Deutsch said. "I think it's imperative that the state remain focused and be aware ... that it stay on the drawing board and we make it as safe as possible."
A state official warned the state Department of Transportation will not be in charge.
"I'm going to be honest here. This is a county road connecting to a state road. At the end of the day, this is going to be a county project and I would suggest that the county take the lead on this," said L.K. Nandam, District 1 secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation.
After decades of restricted access, the heavily forested land north of the intersection — known as Murdock Village — is not likely to stay that way. In August, 453 acres are expected to pass from public to private hands. Private Equity Group is expected to close an $11.6 million land deal with the county. Once the real estate changes hands, PEG begins preparing the land for 2,400 units of housing.
"Increased activity is going to be taking place in the coming years," Deutsch said.
"Let's cut to the chase," said Commissioner Joe Tiseo, with a laugh. "You mean you're not going to fund anything?"
"I did not say that outright," Nandam said, laughing as well. "There could be funding through the MPO process."
That means the county and city of Punta Gorda can apply for state and federal grants.
The state has already discovered that adding turn lanes on El Jobean at Flamingo will require extensive environmental assessment due to the adjacent waterways, said FDOT's Community Liaison Michael Tisch.
Other big road projects that commissioners asked about included the state's planned roundabout at the intersection of state roads 74 and 31, north of the growing Babcock Ranch community. Doherty asked whether the state has figured out how big a roundabout is needed to handle the tractor-trailer trucks carrying gravel at high speeds on the country roads.
"I have a sneaking suspicion it's going to be larger than the ones we have on Edgewater Drive," he said.
Nandam reassured Doherty that the state engineers would figure that out. The project is not expected to proceed for several years.
"We are pretty confident it's going to accommodate that," he said of the design.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.