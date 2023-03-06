The paths at Cedar Point Environmental Park are primarily wide and easily navigated.
American Bald Eagles have nested at the Cedar Point Environmental Park since 1992.
FILE PHOTO
PORT CHARLOTTE — Museum-like exhibits are coming to Cedar Point Environmental Park, according to Charlotte County’s Parks and Natural Resources manager.
Tina Powell made a presentation before the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on March 1, revealing plans for the two exhibits for the Englewood park.
Holding up renderings for the exhibits, Powell said “they will be museum-grade.”
One will depict flora and fauna visitors will see at the park’s waterside. It will have a mangrove tree with water birds including a roseate spoonbill. Beneath is a gopher tortoise on dry land.
Another rendering shows an eagle perched on a branch. The display will also show the root system underneath.
“Work will start the end of March or early April (and) will take two to three weeks,” she told the board, which met at the Centennial Park Recreation Center in Port Charlotte.
The 115-acre Cedar Point Environmental Park is located at 2300 Placida Road in Englewood, along Lemon Bay on a narrow peninsula.
It consists of flatwoods, mangrove swamps, salt marshes and wetlands.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.