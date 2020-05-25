PORT CHARLOTTE — The days were never dull for David Edwards III, owner of The Music Stand in Port Charlotte.
“He was one of those people where you would just never know what to expect out of him,” said his son, David Edwards IV, 32. “That’s one thing we inherited from him, is that there is no such thing as a normal day.”
Edwards, a well-known local musician, performer, instrument repairman, music teacher and dedicated family man, died May 18 at at the age of 73 after suffering an abdominal aortic aneurysm.
Edwards is survived by his wife, Nancy, 72, three children and two grandchildren. No plans for funeral services have been announced.
“No one knew he would be gone so quickly and obviously there are a lot of things dangling,” said Nancy, his wife of over 40 years. “We’re still trying to put the pieces together but we have been so overwhelmed at the beautiful posts and testimonials (on The Music Stand Facebook) we’ve been reading about him.”
THE MUSIC STAND
Edwards opened The Music Stand as an instrument repair shop in the summer of 1992. Over the years, he changed the location multiple times, doubling the shop in size with each move, adding equipment, instruments and more, as well as offering music lessons to the community.
“He loved teaching and he cared so much about the community,” Nancy said. “David would give anything to anybody. He just couldn’t resist helping people. If you needed something, David was there — at home, for friends or anybody needing help with an emergency or whatever. He was there. That was the most important thing for him.”
‘MUSIC WAS HIS LIFE’
Edwards shared his talent and love of music with the community for generations.
“Music was his life,” Nancy said, “playing and especially talking to others about it and influencing his students. He’s had students go on in music to bigger and better things and that’s very gratifying. He gave lessons to a lot of kids and now he’s teaching their kids. We also has had employees who were teenagers when they first worked for us and now they have teenagers that have worked for us.”
One of his former employees and students, Angel Bartolotta, met Edwards when she was a teenager. Now, she owns The Rock Box Music School & Stage in North Port.
“I was probably 16 when I met David. He gave me one of my first jobs, setting up drums and working the front desk at their old location,” Bartolotta said. “I spent most of my paychecks at the store, buying more and more equipment. This was my first taste of working in the music industry. Since then, I’ve toured the world playing in bands, won many awards, landed an album on the Billboard charts, and opened my own business, The Rock Box.”
‘HE COULD PLAY ANYTHING’
Edwards could play any instrument he picked up, Nancy said.
It was a trait that made him a favorite for other musicians in everything from popular local rock bands like {span}The BoogieMen{/span} to community orchestras such as the North Port Symphony.
Jim Pack, former owner of North Port Music and a trombone player formerly with the North Port Symphony, played multiple gigs with Edwards over the years.
“I knew David from 2007 as a competitor because he owned The Music Stand,” Pack said, “but he always helped me when I asked for things and I helped him in turn. We eventually ended up playing together in different gigs around town. I was amazed at his versatility on many different instruments.
“I originally thought he was only a saxophone and clarinet player — and a great one at that — until he joined the percussion section of the North Port Concert Band for a very demanding piece playing the snare drum. He was a great guy and an extremely talented musician who will be missed.”
Other local players echoed Pack’s sentiment.
“I played literally hundreds of rehearsals and performances with David over the past 25 years,” said Ken Trapp, a North Port Symphony principle percussionist. “Bass, percussion, flute, piccolo, oboe, clarinet, all the saxes ... he could play it all. He was an extremely talented musician and a great guy. (This is) a huge loss to the area.”
Edwards was the principle bass player with the symphony where he played with Jean Smith.
“Our David was much loved and respected,” Smith said. “He generously shared his wealth of musical knowledge and was a humble, thoughtful leader. Always gentle, always kind ... he will always be my friend. How do you sufficiently express grief? There is no good way to say goodbye but it can be said with love. Goodbye, friend.”
GOING FORWARD
The family couldn’t comment on the future of The Music Stand during a May 20 interview with the Sun. On May 23, a post on the store’s Facebook page announced, “due to the owner’s passing, the store will no longer be of service.”
“I (just) hope he knew how much he was really loved and respected by the community,” Nancy said. “I know it’s going to leave a hole with him gone. It certainly leaves a hole with us.”
The Music Stand is located at 2636 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte and on Facebook at facebook.com/themusicstandofportcharlotte.
“I know he wants us to preserve his legacy and to keep on going,” said his son, David. “He knows that we are his future and wants us to continue on making him proud and making great impacts with music and with the community.”
