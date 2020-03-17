PUNTA GORDA — It’s difficult to distinguish from all the accolades pouring in for Al Holland if he will be remembered most for his sensational musical talent or for the fact he was just a “nice” man.
Holland, a presence on the Southwest Florida music scene for three decades and a former member of the Platters, passed away Monday. The 63-year-old vocalist and keyboard player succumbed to complications from cancer and diabetes at a local hospital.
“We didn’t really know he was that sick,” said Verceal Whitaker, a long-time friend and co-star in the Platters group that toured Asia and the U.S. in the late ‘90s and for a decade after.
“To know Al was to love him,” she said. “He never met a stranger and never had a bad word about anyone.”
Whitaker said she, Holland and Wilson Williams, another member of the Platters who passed away last year, had played “thousands” of concerts in a career that began in Detroit, Michigan at the height of the Motown breakout. They first united in a band called Attraction and the bond they formed then continued throughout their individual moves to Charlotte County years later.
Holland was to celebrate his 32nd wedding anniversary this year with wife Cheryl. Tuesday, she was adjusting to the loss of a man she met totally by accident.
“I was working in an office in Michigan and Al called my co-worker and I answered the phone,” she said. “He was in town for a gig and wanted to invite her to lunch. I thought he had an interesting voice and my friend said I should meet him. She said he was nice.
“I told her nice and musician did not go together. But I called every girl I knew to go with us and we did meet for lunch. I was kinda hiding among all the girls but he said he knew who I was because I had an interesting voice too.”
They married in 1988 and moved to Punta Gorda in 1991 to reunite with Williams and Whitaker to form the Platters, with former member Monroe Powell and Ken Johnson.
Holland kept busy in the community after his Platters’ days. He not only played at local clubs and restaurants but was known to pitch in for charity when he was needed. His annual concerts for Autism Awareness drew big crowds. And he often played at DARE graduations and at annual Christmas celebrations for foster children.
“He raised a lot of money for kids with autism,” said Mike Riley, founder of the BoogieMen. “He and I did some gigs, and he was an amazing guy and an amazing keyboard player.”
Cord Cosler, owner of Celebrity Direct booking agency, worked with the Platters for years.
“(Al) was simply a wonderful man to work with,” Cosler said. “He always went with the flow, but his talent was second to none. He loved the history of the Platters and had fun with it.”
A celebration of Holland’s life is being planned for 11 a.m. April 18 at Life Church on Plantation Road in Fort Myers. Friends and fellow musicians are also discussing a musical tribute gathering March 28, but no firm plans have been announced.
“The outpouring from people through phone calls and on Facebook has been amazing,” Cheryl Holland said. “When he lost his voice in the hospital, it bothered him. He was tired, he said. He wanted to go home and be with Jesus.”
