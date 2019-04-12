Don’t expect any answers soon pertaining to the death of Gage Jackson, whose missing persons case sparked a frenzy both online and in the Charlotte County/Punta Gorda community.
“The cause and manner of death are pending at this time,” said Penny Fulton, officer manager with the Charlotte County Medical Examiner’s Office. “It will be several weeks before the toxicology results are available and the case can be completed.”
Since his body was identified on April 3, rumors and speculation have been swirling around social media about the 19-year-old’s past but nothing has been confirmed by authorities.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office could not say whether or not criminal activity was involved in Jackson’s death.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” said CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck.
Jackson went missing March 20.
He was last seen on March 19 at his apartment on Washington Loop Road after being dropped off from work by a friend, according to an April 3 Sun report. When he disappeared, $300 was also missing from the apartment, according to his roommate.
A boater reported a body floating in Prairie Creek in Punta Gorda on March 30 around 9 a.m. Deputies taped off the crime scene and recovered the body around two miles down the creek.
On April 1, CCSO tweeted that the autopsy had been completed but additional examination was required for identification.
A GoFundMe account has been created for Jackson’s family to pay for the memorial.
