The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit received a new tip on an old homicide this week.
The team of retired detectives aren’t saying what case the Jan. 2 tip referred to in order to protect the person who submitted it — but they want the person to come forward to speak with them further.
“Please contact us,” said Detective Mike Gandy. “We really would like to talk to them, even if they want to remain anonymous; we understand that. If they don’t want to have a conversation with us, they could send us some more information, give some names of people that maybe we could talk to that may have some information that would cooperate with us.”
Gandy, who oversees the Cold Case Unit, was tight-lipped about the case. He said the team usually focuses on two or three cases at a time, but wouldn’t say which ones they’re focused on currently.
“We want to talk to the person more,” he said. “We don’t want to scare them off.”
Gandy and his partners, Kurt Mehl and Mike Vogel, have had a spree of successful case closures in recent years, with murder convictions in the 2001 murder of Tara Sidarovich and the 1999 murder of Pilar Rodriguez. Most recently, they closed the 2001 murder of Vikki Arena by exception after the prime suspect, Curtis Webb, died shortly after his release from a Tennessee prison for unrelated crimes.
Several other unsolved homicides are listed on CCSO’s website, ranging in date from 1979 to 2002.
CCSO put out additional information Thursday afternoon on the missing person case of Christine Flahive, who disappeared 24 years ago today.
Flahive, 42, left her Punta Gorda home on a bicycle in the late afternoon and was never seen again by her family. Her father contacted CCSO the following day to report her missing.
At the time, Flahive was 5 foot 6 inches, 140 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes. She was known to have frequented local bars and restaurants in Punta Gorda and the surrounding areas.
The press release notes that any information, no matter how small, could prove valuable.
Gandy would not comment on whether the case the tip came in on has a prime suspect, though the press release noted some of the information provided by the tipster matches the information the detectives have so far.
The team can be reached by calling 941-575-5361 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and asking for the Cold Case Unit. After hours and on weekends, messages can be left on the same line, and detectives will return the call as soon as possible.
Information can also be provided anonymously to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers for a cash reward for information leading to the resolution of the case.
