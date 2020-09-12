Punta Gorda Police Department officers are in the midst of a training course provided by the NAACP, called "The Cost of Bias and its Impact on Policing and Community."
The training focuses on officers’ use force, biased policing and police/minority relations. The course’s leader is David Thomas, who is a professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, retired police officer and author of “The State of American Policing: Ethics, Implicit Bias, and Credibility.”
As someone who is both a Black man and a 20-year veteran of the police force, Thomas aims to use both experiences to help police officers mend the relationship between the communities.
“There's a lot of pain and a lot of unrest across the country right now, and we know that social and racial injustice, police brutality and questionable police practices have been at the forefront,” said Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis. “We're proud of our department and we believe we have good practices in place, but we recognize that there's always room for improvement and we’re committed to being the best police department possible.”
At a community presentation Wednesday, Thomas explained that a law enforcement agency's use-of-force policies must require de-escalation after the initial use of force. Agencies must properly train and retrain their officers how to use force correctly, he said.
“These are perishable skills and they go away over time,” Thomas said. “My speculation is that officers panic… when they get into situations that they can’t control.”
There were seven incidents in 2019 in which PGPD officers used force, according to records obtained by the Sun. In 2018 and 2017, there were also seven incidents in which officers used force.
Thomas also emphasized the importance of field training officers — they determine the culture of a law enforcement agency. It’s a problem when officers with one or two years of experience are in charge of training new officers, he said.
“It takes about five years to kind of get your hands dirty and get everything to truly understand and can pass on to somebody,” Thomas said.
At PGPD, there are six training officers with an average of about six years working in the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Another issue Thomas touched on was calling for a renewed focus on actively recruiting police officers who reflect the demographics of the communities they serve.
“Black people don’t want to be police,” Thomas said. “They don’t want to get called a traitor or ‘Uncle Tom.’”
There must be an active commitment of hiring a more diverse workforce, he said.
One woman in the audience Wednesday evening, Alissa Perry, said that there needs to be major changes to mend the relationship between the Black community and law enforcement.
“We are being killed at a higher rate than any other race in America,” Perry said. “We start talking about building relationships … but we don't trust you and we have a valid reason not to.”
Thomas responded and agreed, saying, “That's how we are viewed and until we do something to change it, it is how it is.”
PGPD officers are 81.1% white, 8.1% Black and 10.8% Asian, according to PGPD. The city of Punta Gorda is 95.3% white, 2.4% Black and 0.3% Asian, according to statistics from U.S. Census Bureau Populations Estimates from July 1, 2019.
“The PGPD has taken great strides in the recruitment and hiring process to ensure that our agency reflects, at a minimum, the diversity of our community,” the agency said in a press release. “Currently the racial and ethnic makeup of the police department exceeds the demographics of the City of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County as a whole.”
The four-hour NAACP training was taken by half of PGPD officers on Thursday and will be taken by the remaining half of officers this Thursday.
The training cost $2,500, and funds came from the Charlotte Community Foundation’s Punta Gorda Police Officer Endowment Fund established by George Chapotout.
"In addition to fulfilling the donor's intent of this fund, we are proud that this dialogue was able to be presented to the community on behalf of the leadership at the PGPD especially during these times of social justice being at the forefront of our nation," said Ashley Maher, Executive Director of the Charlotte Community Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.