Suarez

SUAREZ

ENGLEWOOD — Deputies used a Taser on a man who was screaming profanities and “slinging his genitals” at officers, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

Deputies responded to calls and online tips about a man outside in his underwear screaming at the top of his lungs Saturday in Grove City, the report states. He was waking the neighbors.

When deputies arrived, Carlos Blake Suarez, 32, was reportedly standing in the driveway of a residence screaming profanities. He was “heavily intoxicated,” and as deputies came closer, “he would quickly go inside the home just to come back out and yell at them.”

After several retreats inside the home, Suarez allegedly “walked outside slinging his genitals” and continuing to scream profanities, the report states.

When deputies told Suarez he was under arrest, he again tried to run inside his home. After refusing to comply with orders, deputies deployed a Taser on him. He was then taken into custody.

Suarez was charged with exposure of sexual organs, breach of peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer without violence. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail is $3,500.

