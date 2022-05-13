PORT CHARLOTTE — Punta Gorda-based Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership is looking to move into the wider Charlotte County area.
CHNEP was created in 1995 to protect the natural environment of Southwest Florida and works to improve water quality in estuaries and maintain the integrity of the natural system.
For eight years, Punta Gorda has served as host agency for CHNEP with the local nonprofit operating out of City Hall on West Marion Avenue.
CHNEP typically operates through government entities or larger organizations as partnerships.
At Tuesday’s meeting, CHNEP Executive Director Jennifer Hecker told county commissioners they feel they are outgrowing the city.
“We are operationally kind of hitting the capacity (with the city),” she said. “We’re about to double our budget and potentially double our staffing so that’s why we are looking at a larger operational framework to support.”
CHNEP’s operating area makes up 10 counties and 25 cities, including estuaries like Lemon Bay, Dona & Roberts Bay, Charlotte Harbor, Pine Island Sound, Caloosahatchee, San Carlos Bay and Estero Bay.
They also monitor the Myakka, Peace, Caloosahatchee and Estero rivers.
Some of their tasks include collecting water quality data to pursue improvements, aid in protection of natural habitats, and help agencies identify preservation and conservation opportunities.
With the county as host, Hecker said they can take a more regional approach in looking at the other counties that drain into Charlotte Harbor.
“Only through a more collaborative, cross-jurisdictional, watershed-level approach will we be able to collectively protect and restore the harbor downstream here in Charlotte County,” she said.
Commissioners agreed and told staff to develop an agreement with CHNEP that will be brought back before the board to potentially take over as host agency.
“I think this is a great partnership for us and it brings a lot to the table,” Commission Chair Bill Truex said.
As host, the county could potentially provide office space and department services like human resources, purchasing, legal, information technology and more.
CHNEP obtains the majority of its funding though grants and donations and, in doing so, compensates the host agency back for the services.
Commissioners did have some concerns including financial impact, as well as providing office space and IT services.
Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb told the board the agreement is in its early stages.
“There will be no fiscal impact on the county with this,” she said. “All of our different departments are looking through this.”
One plan, upon approval of the agreement, is to relocate CHNEP to the county’s Human Services facility on Loveland Boulevard.
Commission Vice Chair Christopher Constance asked if that was necessary.
“Traditionally, the rent has always been part of the package of the host fees that we pay the host organization,” Hecker said.
Jubb said the space they would use in the facility sits vacant.
“I think maybe what we can do is craft something into the agreement that talks about the future should the county need the space for a county department and then we will work with CHNEP on space,” she added.
Constance said he wasn’t “excited about opening up the IT portal to non-essential staff.”
“It would be important to segregate them to their own IT infrastructure because any additional human beings on the network are portals for disaster; it’s the people that allow in the bad stuff.”
Jubb told the commissioners county staff will work with their notes and concerns to develop the agreement.
