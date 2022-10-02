Sgt. Bill Chism loads bags of ice for one of the Punta Gorda residents who picked up free supplies of ice, ready-made meals, water, and sandwiches at the former Muscle Car Museum aid station.
Sgt. Curtis stacked a box of ready-made meals for one of the hundreds who picked up free supplies of ice, ready-made meals, water, and sandwiches at the former Muscle Car Museum Aid Station.
2nd Lt. Nicholas Pitccirilli carries boxes of “ready-made meals” to a Punta Gorda resident.
Hundreds of Charlotte County residents picked up free supplies of ice, ready-made meals, water, and sandwiches at the former Muscle Car Museum Aid Station, located in South Punta Gorda.
PUNTA GORDA - The National Guard helped to distribute supplies at Muscle Car City Sunday.
Residents can get water and emergency food kits from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday as well.
Charlotte County is continuing to distribute supplies at Charlotte Sports Park on State Road 776 and Muscle Car City, 10175 Tamiami Trail. Both are open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
The aid station was manned by the National Guard 3-265 Air Defense Artillery, Sarasota.
This unit was part of the 7,000 National Guardsmen assisting Florida residents statewide, who were impacted by Hurricane Ian.
