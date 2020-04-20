Charlotte County staff and media waited for hours outside local nursing homes Monday before learning the National Guard coronavirus strike team was not coming.
"Strike team" was the term Gov. Ron DeSantis used to describe traveling teams of National Guard men and women who have been assigned to conduct viral testing at critical sites in the state. Charlotte County nursing homes were on the list for Monday.
The National Guard units assigned to Charlotte were reassigned to another community, according to county spokesperson Brian Gleason. No date was set for the Guard to reschedule.
"I'm disappointed they're not showing up today," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said when contacted by the Sun. "It would obviously help the county."
Deutsch did not complain, however.
"We don't know what kind of crisis or emergency they have had," he said of the Guard.
The strike force plan is focused on facility employees more than residents, National Guard Adj. General James Eifert said in an interview with a Miami television station Sunday.
"Because of the limitations of the number of kits that we have and the processing capacity, we have to focus on the highest-risk categories of people," Eifert said. "Obviously since the lockdown of the facilities, the patients aren't getting out, so if they're bringing COVID into the facilities, it has to be through the staff."
The goal is to test 100% of facility employees in the state, and any facility resident who has virus symptoms, Eifert said.
The county has already started testing of nursing home employees, Gleason said, although he did not have the numbers.
Nursing homes elsewhere in the country have turned into disaster scenes with elderly residents among the first to die in large numbers. Now that visitation has been blocked, employees are considered the primary explanation for new infection.
"Once we make sure that (employees are) not bringing the virus into the facility, then we think we're going to have our best opportunity to close our arms around the facilities and make sure that nothing else can be introduced," Eifert said.
Charlotte County Health Chief Joe Pepe last week told the Sun he did not believe the county was considered a low priority, even though the state has directed the vast majority of supplies of health care grade masks and tests to the state's urban areas.
As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Charlotte County reported 139 confirmed cases of the virus and nine deaths since reporting began. This is a relatively low rate compared to neighboring counties.
But the county has identified several deaths at area nursing homes, with South Port Square assisted living facility reporting two deaths. Epidemiologists have warned that delays of several days can result in rapid spread of the virus in areas where it is present and contact is close.
Deutsch said he is not upset that the Guard postponed its arrival in Charlotte County.
"We're doing well," he said of the county's status compared to other parts of the state and country.
Of the Guard, he said, "I think they'll make it right."
