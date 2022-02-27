National tourney wraps at PicklePlex in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — The Association of Pickleball Professionals tournament at the PicklePlex came to a close Sunday afternoon.
The five-day tournament kicked off Wednesday with senior mixed doubles at the PicklePlex sports complex on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, in Punta Gorda.
Sunday's tournament began around 8 a.m. with amateur mixed doubles followed by men's pro singles, senior men's pro singles, senior women's pro singles and women's pro-singles.
For PicklePlex board member Gloria Reilly, the five-day event was something to smile about.
"It puts a smile on my face and APP are an excellent organization to work with," Reilly said. "This has been more of the carnival atmosphere which is what you want in all the big tournaments. That’s what makes it exciting for spectators and players."
Pickleball, a hybrid of badminton, table tennis and tennis, has become one of the most popular recreational sports in Southwest Florida.
APP tours were the first USA Pickleball sanctioned tours for both professionals and amateurs in America and Europe. The APP organization hosts a series of tournaments where players can set performance goals, track results, and play against peers in a sanctioned tour environment while adhering to all USA Pickleball guidelines.
The 2022 APP Tour has more than $1.7 million in prize money for professional athletes.
"It’s just a great tournament," said player and PicklePlex volunteer Tom Ward. Ward is also president of pickleball organization Peace River Picklers in Punta Gorda.
"This is all fun, win or lose," he added. "The pickleball community is a good community to be a part of with good people and good sportsmanship."
The APP tournament in Punta Gorda is the second stop so far on their 32-city tour this year.
Around 820 players signed up for the APP tournament in Punta Gorda.
Although no official count was in yet, Reilly said they had somewhere around 700 spectators attend the tournament over the five days.
She added that the tournament wouldn't have been possible without volunteers.
"Our volunteers have just been outstanding," Reilly said of the 40 or so volunteers helping out each day.
"Along with that, the people of the area have been awesome coming out and being spectators; it’s been a fantastic turnout all around."
Volunteer Suzy Monnon said she used to help run music festivals in Canada.
"This APP tournament is very well-run all around for an all-around experience," Monnon said. "PicklePlex is like the pickleball Disney World."
With construction being planned to add an additional eight courts at PicklePlex this summer, PicklePlex board member Nancy Prafke said there is nothing but growth for their future with APP.
"APP is a great group and well-organized and easy to work with," Prafke said. "We’re happy to have this partnership and blessed to have them coming here.
"APP had to turn people away (because of space) so we know that when we get the new courts built, this tournament will be much larger."
