Approximately 96,000 Charlotte County people, real or not, have a place on the state vaccination waiting list, Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller told commissioners Tuesday.
That’s the number of people age 65 and over who were waiting as of Sunday. The number must include duplicates or people from outside the county, Fuller said, because the county only has about 73,000 people over the age of 64. Subtract from the 73,000 the 12,687 elders who have already been vaccinated as of Monday. That puts the waiting list about 32,000 over the actual senior population.
Fuller told commissioners the county has been pressing the state coordinators of the COVID vaccine registration system for answer to questions and fixes to problems plaguing users.
“We’re certainly working through feedback, making issues known to the vendor,” Fuller said.
The county received 2,000 first doses this week and 1,500 second doses, Health Chief Joe Pepe said. The state is now giving counties a three-week forecast, he said, which means 2,000 a week of first doses for three weeks, assuming the federal government maintains its supply.
As for more vaccine sites, Fuller said one Winn-Dixie Supermarket and Pharmacy in Englewood will join the seven Publix pharmacies that are currently offering vaccines. That new site has not been formally announced, he said, so he did not know which Winn-Dixie.
One thing that the county requested of the state registration system, Fuller said, was that call center staff use a different script when they call back to make appointments. They should not say you have an appointment, but rather, they should now say you might have an appointment. Too many callers have complained about the let down after the caller takes down all the information only to tell them the appointment is now gone. This is due likely to many users ahead of them actually making two appointments per call — an extra for their spouse.
Fuller said it is unlikely that the system will be changed to guarantee an appointment at the start of the call.
He also was unable to get a promise that people will be able to call to find out their place in line.
Pepe said he had been told that the software system was designed to prevent people from making multiple reservations locally or across the state. What may be more true, he said, is that the state vendor got the phone and web-based systems online as soon as possible, and are now working on functional issues such as too many duplicate registrations.
Some of the placeholders could be getting their shots at Publix before their number comes up, although many users of that online system complain that week after week, the slots fill up before they can make an appointment.
Some people are not showing up for their second shots, Pepe said, either because they got it somewhere else, or decide not to get the second shot. Second shots are considered essential to achieve the required level of immunity to the virus. Whether that second shot needs to be in exactly four weeks for the Moderna vaccine, for example, is a topic experts have been debating in the public arena.
Doses have not gone to waste when second dose people do not show up, Pepe said. At the public vaccine site at Harold Avenue Park, emergency management volunteers always check the line of cars before they open up a new vial, which contains about 10 doses, Pepe said.
Commissioner Chris Constance asked for a report on wasted vaccines, which has been a problem throughout the country due to deep freeze vaccines that expire a few hours after the vial is punctured. The answer, Pepe replied, is just 30 out of about 25,000 administered here since the start of the vaccination two months ago. Some of them were damaged in shipping.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked why the county is taking five days this week to administer the 2,000 doses.
“What if we get 5,000 doses? Is that going to take a month?” Tiseo asked.
Pepe said the county is prepared with volunteers and equipment to gear up to at least 1,000 a day without leaving the Harold Avenue site, and they are prepared to open up more sites should the numbers go higher.
