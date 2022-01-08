PUNTA GORDA — A developer is proposing 598 multi-family units off Dundee Road connecting to Carmalita Street.
The 57-acre site is not within the city limits of Punta Gorda. A meeting with Charlotte County planning and land use staff is set for Jan. 20.
Most aspects of this project are allowed within the current zoning, said Shaun Cullinan, with the county’s zoning authority. Most of the project does not require action by county commissioners, Cullinan said.
The parcels are zoned residential multi-family — either 10 or 12 units per acre — which would add up to about 509 units already allowed, he said.
The developer would likely need board action, however, to remove so-called paper streets laid out in 1908 but never built.
“Otherwise, this is by-right and solely a staff review for technical compliance with the regulations,” Cullinan told The Daily Sun.
The owners of the parcels are listed on the application with initials only except for Boca Raton-based real estate broker Risa Saffer.
The development would require 13, five-story buildings. The area is listed as in the flood plain, requiring elevated construction above 9 feet.
City officials have just reached out to county staff for more information on the project, Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun.
