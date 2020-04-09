Tired of making multiple grocery store runs, only to find out they don't have what you need?
Some restaurants — with food and other items in their refrigerators and store rooms — are changing gears and getting into the market business. Perkin's Restaurant and Bakery, some Subway locations and Panera Bread, are selling their stock of groceries.
Perkins, for instance, still has a full takeout menu which includes family meals, but there is a new "Perkins Market" push that offers items like loaves of bread, meat and premade mashed potatoes and broccoli, as well as paper towels and toilet paper. They will be packaged for pickup at the Perkins restaurants in North Port and Port Charlotte. (The Venice Perkins restaurant is not participating.)
You can order meats uncooked and frozen or fully cooked. Uncooked meats available are: Applewood smoked bacon, ground beef patties, sirloin steaks and steak tips. Cooked and/or ready-to-eat options include: pork sausage patties, beef chucked roast, turkey breast, deli-style shaved ham, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, sweet corn, soups, and rye or sourdough bread. Some of the items, like the breads, are frozen.
Also on the menu, Perkin's is offering toilet paper in three or four roll packs from $2.50 to $4. To order groceries from Perkin's, go to perkinstogo.com, choose the location you want to pick up, and select "Perkin's Market."
Likewise Panera Bread has added Order Groceries to its online menu, and even its smartphone app.
"From limited choices on grocery shelves to the growing need to limit the number of trips outside of the home, it is an incredibly stressful time when it comes to putting wholesome food on the table, and we knew Panera could help," Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary said in a statement.
To order from Panera Grocery, go to panerabread.com, click "order groceries" and select your nearest location.
On the menu, you can choose breads: French baguette or white loaf or bagels, just like you could at the store. But they also offer fresh produce like vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado, red grapes, and apples. Milk and dairy products available include 32-ounce whole milk Greek yogurt, a 16-pack yogurt tubes, a gallon of skim or 2% milk.
Prices range from 99 cents to $7.99. You can choose contact-free delivery, or pick up your order at your car or the store's door.
Other restaurant chains are taking similar measures to get their stock out the door to customers. While the Subway chain of sandwich shops hasn't started doing it in Florida, it has begun grocery services 250 of its locations, including stores in California, Connecticut, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington, according to Business Insider magazine.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
