We’ve rounded up some of the happenings from around the region.
There are events for everyone, from the traditional champagne toast at midnight, to family friendly movie nights or fireworks displays.
ARCADIA
Great Gatsby’s New Year’s Eve: Rattler’s in Arcadia, 111 W. Oak St., will have a 1930s themed party based on the movie “The Great Gatsby.” The classic rock band Crush will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight and DJ Hewey G will perform from midnight until 2 a.m. Free food and complimentary Champage toast at midnight. Pre-sale discount tickets are available call 863-494-6803.
NORTH PORT
Burning Bowl Ceremony: Unity Church of Peace, 1250 Rutledge St., will hold a burning bowl ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. According to the event description, “Let go of whatever does not serve you anymore. Write down your concerns and let the flames release your worries.”
PORT CHARLOTTE
Noon Year’s Eve: This one’s for the kids, since midnight is late for the kiddos. Ring in the New Year at noon by creating noise makers, count down to noon, and enjoy pizza. Space is limited and registration is required. Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd.
New Year’s Eve Game Night: Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd. will have a church-wide game night in church Fellowship Hall. You can bring your favorite game and snack food.
New Year’s Eve Party: Gatorz Bar & Grill, 3816 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte will have live music from Billy Bob and the Cowboy Cartel. There will be a complimentary champagne toast and a buffet at midnight.
New Year’s Eve Service: First Baptist Church in Port Charlotte will host a special New Year’s Eve service from 6 to 7 p.m., 20035 Quesada Ave.
New Year’s Eve Movie Night and Dessert Bar: Community Life Church will host a movie night on New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. to midnight. They will have a dessert bar, and guests are asked to bring a dessert to share. The church is at 19048 Edgewater Drive.
PUNTA GORDA
Conch Blow: The annual Conch Blow will take place on New Year’s Eve at Gilchrist Park, 400 W Retta Esplanade. Participants typically arrive by 5 p.m. to prepare to “blow down” the last sunset of the year for good luck. Sunset is anticipated at 5:45 p.m.
Nashville in Paradise: Hosted by Nashville Recording Artist Johnny Lee Howard and The Suncoast Opry Band. Ring in the new year with live music at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St. The show will feature up-tempo country music/southern rock songs covering artists like Garth Brooks, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins, Carrie Underwood, George Strait and more. There will be a complimentary champagne toast and a mock ball drop at 10 p.m. Tickets are available online and range from $21.40-$32.10.
Blacklight Party: Ring in the New Year at Harpoon Harry’s, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade. There will be a black light dance floor, guests are encouraged to wear white. There will be party favors, a selfie photo wall, balloon drop, and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. No cover charge. Fishermen’s Village will have a fireworks display at midnight. The Boogie Men will perform.
Fishermen’s Village NYE celebration: A family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 6 p.m. until midnight at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade. All activities are free. Enjoy live music with DJ Michael White in center court, magic shows, balloon creations, face painting, glitter tattoos, photo booth, and more.
New Year’s Eve Bash with Maiden Cane: Ring in the New Year at TT’s Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, with live music. Maiden Cane performs an Arena Rock Tribute show featuring music of Journey, Bon Jovi, Boston, Styx, Def Leppard and more. Austin and Zen will open at 5 p.m., Maiden Cane takes the stage at 9:30 p.m. The concert is free. There will be a large screen by the stage to watch the ball drop. Dinner and VIP specials are available. Call for reservations, 941-637-6770. New Year’s Dinner Package is $79. Includes three-course meal, VIP seating at show and champagne toast at midnight.
New Year’s Eve Party at Dean’s: The event will begin at 6 p.m., with the Jukebox Prophets taking the stage at 8 p.m. There will be party favors and food and drink specials available. Dean’s is located at 130 Tamiami Trail.
Ring in 2020 at Hurricane Charley’s: No cover charge. There will be a special New Year’s Eve and Chef’s Feature menu. There will be party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Live music from American Made. No reservations. Hurricane Charley’s is at 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.