The coronavirus has taken a toll on all of us.
Many have lost their jobs and incomes, not to mention the grocery stores are cleared out of some essential items.
Here's a list of local food banks where you can get some help to feed your family. Requirements may vary, so call for more information.
Punta Gorda
Community Resource Center, 23038 Cleveland Ave, Punta Gorda. Open first Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Phone: 941-276-1240.
First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda. Open Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon. Phone: 941-639-3857.
Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda. Open the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Phone: 941-637-1717.
St. Vincent de Paul Society, 25200 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 a.m. to noon. Phone: 941-575-0767.
Seventh Day Adventist Church of Punta Gorda, 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Open Thursday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Phone: 941-575-2145.
Port Charlotte
Adventist Community Services, 2036 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Open Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Phone: 941-883-6806.
Charlotte County Food Pantry Thrift Store, 3749 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Phone: 941-875-1600.
Charlotte County Health Plus Community Action, 3082 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Phone: 941-625-4343.
Discipleship Driven Ministries, 23375 Janice Ave., Port Charlotte. Open Monday from 1 to 4 p.m. Phone: 941-764-8458.
Edgewater United Methodist Church, 19190 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Open the first, second, third, and fourth Friday each month from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Phone: 941-625-3039.
Eglise Ebenezer de La Pentecote Church, 1057 Collingswood Blvd., Port Charlotte. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Phone: 754-422-4652.
First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Open first and third Tuesdays of the month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Phone: 941-625-5045.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Churh, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Open Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Phone: 941-625-5262.
Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 24515 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Open second and fourth Monday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Phone: 941-629-2633.
Port Charlotte Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2036 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Open Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phone: 941-629-1333.
Praise Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Open Tuesday and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Phone: 941-766-9995.
Salvation Army, 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Open Wednesday 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Phone: 941-629-3170.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21841 Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Phone: 941-625-9784.
San Antonio Catholic Church, 2445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 23084 Seneca Ave., Port Charlotte. Open Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Phone: 941-625-3372.
Englewood
Englewood Bible Church & Family Center, 501 Yale St., Englewood. Open the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phone: 941-473-9664.
Englewood Helping Hand, 700 E Dearborn St., Englewood. Open Monday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Phone: 941-474-5864.
Handfuls of Purpose Food Pantry, 9600 Gulfstream Blvd., Englewood. Open the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Phone: 941-475-4973.
New Hope Baptist Church, 2100 Englewood Road, Englewood. Open Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Phone: 941-474-7647.
St. David's Episcopal Church, 401 S Broadway, Englewood. Open Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Phone: 941-681-3550.
North Port
Salvation Army, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. Open Monday and Thursday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 941-240-5108.
First Baptist Church of North Port, 8000 Dorothy Ave., North Port. Open Wednesday 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Phone 941-426-1000.
Granpa John Food INC., 2668 Nanette Lane, North Port. Call for hours. Phone: 941-423-7798.
