Amid a rise in overdoses in Charlotte County, a bill gaining traction in the Florida Senate would allow counties to authorize needle exchange programs, where intravenous drug users could exchange their dirty needles for clean ones. Senate Bill 366 expands a pilot program that started in Miami-Dade County in 2016, allowing all Florida counties to authorize similar programs, should they choose.
The aim is to reduce the spread of HIV, AIDS, hepatitis and other blood-borne diseases, as well as providing an opportunity for intervention, connecting drug addicts with resources to help them overcome addiction. At least one Charlotte County commissioner is intrigued by the idea.
“One of the interesting things I read in the pilot program is that there were a lot of people who thought this would encourage drug use, and they have come to be believers in the program, because they have looked at the data,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo. “It appears that, at least right now based on some of the information I’ve read, it did not promote drug use like people had thought.”
Titled the Infection Disease Elimination Act, the bill states any needle exchange program “shall offer the free exchange of clean, unused needles and hypodermic syringes for used needles and hypodermic syringes as a means to prevent the transmission of HIV, AIDS, viral hepatitis, or other blood-borne diseases among intravenous drug users and their sexual partners and offspring.”
According to the Department of Health in Charlotte County, there were nine new HIV cases in 2017, six new AIDS cases, 36 Hepatitis B cases, and 212 Hepatitis C cases. 2018 data was not yet available.
Mercie Chicks, president of the Charlotte HIV/AIDS People Support Inc., (CHAPS) said she would be in support of the bill.
“I am in favor of anything which will help stop the transmission of the AIDS virus,” she said in an email. “We see new cases weekly. The disease has not gone away.”
CHAPS provides food and hygiene products to clients and their dependents living with HIV/AIDS in Charlotte, south Sarasota, and DeSoto counties. In January, they served 105 clients, 79 adult dependents, and 45 children for a total of 229 persons.
Tiseo said in addition to the public health benefit, a program like this could help the county understand how many people are living with addiction in the county.
“When you try to figure out how many addicts we have, sometimes it’s like throwing darts,” he said. “The pilot programs appears to help communities get their arms around the issue a little more closely.”
The needle exchange would be at one-to-one ratio, and participants would also be offered educational materials regarding the transmission of blood-borne diseases and onsite counseling or referrals for drug abuse prevention, education, and treatment. Naloxone, or a referrals to a program that offers naloxone, would also be provided for emergency opioid overdose reversal.
The program could be operated by a hospital, health care clinic, an accredited medical school, or a licensed addictions receiving facility and could be funded by the county commission or by grants and donations from private resources. Annual data would be reported to the Department of Health.
Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason said the county is aware of the bill and is reviewing it and getting input from law enforcement. Tiseo said he would want to have a roundtable discussion with other commissioners and stakeholders, but said it seems like a promising program.
“There’s a potential to save money and help people,” he said. “The good news is it’s a pilot program with a couple of years of data, so if the data shows we can help with the health care crisis with opioid addiction and drug addiction, with the potential to save taxpayer money at the same time through intervention, I would certainly like to have that discussion with community stakeholders.”
The bill passed the Health Policy committee with a unanimous vote and is now in the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services.
