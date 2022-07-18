The area where Boca Royale resident Rose Marie Wiegand lived is sloped and has a small seawall. Witnesses told police she fell into the water while pulling weeds at her Englewood home. Two alligators attacked her. Her body was found on Friday night.
ENGLEWOOD — Hugh Moore was Rose Marie Weigand’s neighbor for 15 years. He said she was energetic, liked being outside and was in “tremendous” shape for her age.
“She loved keeping up with the plants in her yard,” Moore said. “She’s lived here for over 20 years. Even after her husband (Edward) died in 2020, she kept up with her yard. She was sad for a while, but her two daughters moved closer and then she was happy again they were with her. She was kind and friendly.”
Rose Marie Wiegand, 80, died Friday after witnesses saw her fall into the pond near her Cayman Isles Boulevard home in the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.
A medical examiner’s report said Wiegand died as a result of being attacked by alligators.
Witnesses said she was struggling in the water and two alligators were attacking her.
A short time after she died, trappers arrived at Boca Royale and removed two alligators from the pond: one was 8-feet, 10-inches long, and the other was 7-feet, 7-inches.
Moore said he believes he watched one of the two alligators grow over several years.
“I remember the gator was about 4-foot long,” he said. “It would bask along the pond near the golf course across the pond from my house. The gators are everywhere. We know not to feed them or let little dogs out in the backyard.”
Unlike many homes in Boca Royale, Moore and Weigand have a small seawall about 6 feet away from their screened backyard pools and screened lanais.
Moore said he understands how Weigand either slipped on the sloped edge of the seawall or lost her balance and accidentally fell into the water.
“The alligators didn’t come onto the land,” he said. “They generally don’t bother with anyone. The water is where they live and we respect them. This was a terrible accident...Rose Marie was a lovely, lovely woman.”
She is survived by her children, Rebecca W. White (Ken) of Englewood; Melissa M. Wiegand of Manhattan, New York; Edward E. Wiegand (Theresa) of Atlanta, Georgia; and Kristin E. Domian (Bryan) of Englewood; along with several grandchildren and countless friends.
A memorial service is planned at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.