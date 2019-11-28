Neighbors fighting a high-density apartment complex on Harborview Road got some of what they wanted from Charlotte County commissioners.
Commissioners Tuesday opted to postpone any decision on rezoning the 7.5-acre parcel and transferring density rights to allow up to 112 housing units. Several commissioners said they want the developer to offer more details, even though the zone change request does not require this.
Neighbors said they would have preferred an outright denial, but this gives them time to prepare a legal fight.
"I'm pleased that they continued it, but I'm not happy that they didn't vote against it," said Thomas Workman, resident of Tala Lake condominiums. The 1980s-era community would share a lake with the development if it were built.
Naples-based developer P.F. Poinciana LLC applied to the county for two land use changes. The first is to rezone the undeveloped land from low density residential to high density. That would allow the developer to place 37 residential units on the lot. To get more out of the land, the developer also needs to transfer density rights from land it owns on Dundee Road in Punta Gorda. That would boost the number of units to 112.
Two weeks ago, the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board recommended the project unanimously.
Carrying a petition of more than 200 signatures, neighbors arrived for the commission meeting.
"I came here to be part of paradise," said Tala Lake resident Rita Mueller, adding that the increase in density would ruin that.
Phil Huddleston of River Club said because of the character of the neighborhood, he recently chose to live in the River Club subdivision near the parcel.
"Had I known about this project, I would not have," he added.
The developer's lawyer, Geri Waksler, noted that the neighborhood is not low density as its residents assert. Tala Lakes also has 112 units on a lot only one acre larger, she said. Residents don't realize that the project will not be out of character, she said.
Waksler also pitched the project as providing much-needed apartment units, although the zoning request does not specify apartments.
Many residents complained that the planned widening of Harborview will reduce the amount of land on the property. Waksler said if that happens, the number of units will drop as well.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he is suspicious of the fact that rezoning the land increases its value just in time for the land taking by the state to widen Harborview. It will increase the price of the land taking, he said.
"They're going to claim they lost all this density rights," he said. "I have a problem with that."
At the same time, he said, the recently built Springs apartments on Loveland Boulevard have proved naysayers wrong by not increasing traffic or adding other problems.
Several commissioners said they would rather the developer go through a different kind of rezoning called planned development, where the county has more say over how a project will look.
"We need additional apartment space," said Commissioner Ken Doherty. "I'm not convinced that 112 apartments can fit in this space."
Commission Chairman Bill Truex said he does not oppose the project and believes the developer has made a proper presentation.
"More information would be nice," he said in agreeing to the postponement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.