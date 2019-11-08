PUNTA GORDA — Seven homes in the greater Punta Gorda area will be getting a face lift Saturday as Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity and TEAM Punta Gorda put on the 6th annual “Paint Your Heart Out Punta Gorda” event.

Volunteers will gather at Deep Creek Community Church (1500 Cooper Street) in Punta Gorda between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. for a light breakfast and a kick-off ceremony.

“PYHO is community at its finest,” Gabrielle Reineck, of Charlotte County Habitat, told the Sun. “It’s neighbors helping neighbors.”

The event does more than just paint homes, according to a Charlotte County Habitat press release.

It sends a message of pride and builds a sense of community spirit and unity that will last long after this day of service is over.

Individual homes selected for painting share a few characteristics:

the homeowner’s need for financial assistance

pride of ownership

suitability of the exterior for painting.

In addition to exterior painting, in some instances light repairs will also be completed.

Lunch will be delivered to each home. Work is expected to be completed by mid-afternoon.

To receive additional information, contact Gabrielle Reineck at 941-639-3162.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments