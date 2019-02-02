PUNTA GORDA — In 1982, Howard Brewer was mugged and shot in the spine in Fort Myers when he was 22.
“They were heroin addicts, and they were upset that they only got change from me, so they beat me and then shot me in the back, while I was laying on the ground,” he said.
Paralyzed from the chest down, he lost his left leg in 2015 after aggravating his old wound and going into septic shock. Now 58, he lives in a trailer on Mango Drive in Punta Gorda without air conditioning or heat, with a gutted ceiling that leaks through the insulation, and plywood covering rotting floors.
“It ain’t been easy,” he said. “It never has been. I knew it wouldn’t be easy when I first got shot, but I took a lot of pride in doing it on my own.”
Brewer’s neighbors are now trying to band together and help him by gathering volunteers and fundraising to either fix up his trailer or build something new.
“The man would give you the shirt off his back, and for people to not do the same for him, it’s disgusting,” said Billy Gray, who has known Brewer for about six years.
Gray said he’s tried to help in the past, but “he was so proud, he’d just tell everybody no, because he didn’t want to feel like he was somebody’s project.”
But now, Brewer is starting to feel differently. When his neighbors told him they wanted to help, he said felt like he “just hit the lottery.”
“I could use some help,” he said. “Screw pride, you know. Enough’s enough... When you’re drowning, you got to reach up and grab something.”
Brewer lives on a mere $700 a month from Social Security, and it doesn’t go far. He needs new batteries for his power chair, and each one costs nearly $1,000.
“I went to the grocery store two days ago, and I had to stop about every four houses and sit for 10 minutes to let the batteries recharge themselves,” he said. “It took me a couple hours to get back home, because the batteries went dead.”
His life, Brewer said, has been a long string of Murphy’s Law — where what could go wrong has gone wrong.
After he got shot, he went back home to Rockford, Ill., where he was placed on a 30-year waiting list for “scattered-site” housing and an 11-year wait list for a regular apartment.
“Eleven years after I first got shot, I got a phone call telling me that my name had hit the top of the list,” he said. “I had already found an apartment about six years before that and gotten into it, but they didn’t know. Apparently they don’t track you. They have no idea. That’s probably why the list is 30 years long.”
He spent around 30 years in government housing and assisted living facilities, watching elderly people die around him, which he vows he’ll never do again.
“I do not want to go back in there and go through that cycle again, only this time it’s me,” he said.
When he moved into his home in Punta Gorda in 2010, he was glad to have his own place, but it’s in rough shape and has only gotten worse. Before Hurricane Irma, he had moved most of his belongings to his shed to do the floors in his home, but the storm ripped the shed apart, destroying almost everything he owned.
In the summer, the trailer can get up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, and he said there’s mold in the ceiling from one of the leaks. There’s no family he stays in contact with, but he lives with his cat, Holly, who he says is one of the only reasons he gets up in the morning.
Kelly Kartz, a neighbor who is organizing the efforts to help, said she first noticed driving by that Brewer didn’t have a door. She began talking with some other neighbors about it, and finally asked if she could see the inside. She said she couldn’t imagine living in a place like it with her kids.
“He’s all alone, which makes me want to help even more,” she said.
The fundraiser can be found on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/donate/686375481758099/
Anyone wishing to volunteer to help can also call Kelly Kartz at: 239-297-7449.
