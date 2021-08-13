Homeowners who oppose rental apartments in their neighborhood persuaded only one out of four Planning and Zoning Advisory Board members at a hearing this week.
The board voted 3-1 to recommend a proposal for 74 apartments on Harborview Road at Oakview Drive. County commissioners are scheduled to make a final decision on Sept. 14.
This is the third round for developer P.F. Poinciana LLC with this project. The Naples-based developer started this project in 2019 with 112 apartments. The parcel remains 7.5 acres, but commissioners were prepared to reject the higher-density plan earlier this year. As commissioners indicated their intention to reject, the developer withdrew the proposal. At that same meeting, several commissioners urged the developer to come back with 74 units instead of 112.
At issue is whether the county should allow a change to its comprehensive plan, which currently designates the site as low-density residential with a maximum of 37 units of housing. The proposal for 74 apartments requires a medium-density designation.
Also at issue is the fact that the developer is proposing apartments rather than owner-occupied condominiums or town homes. Several residents referred to an anticipated increase in crime, a perceived lack of play space for children, and small size units.
“I’m not opposed to development taking place on this particular property,” neighboring condominium owner Karen Holdaway told the board. “But what I am opposed to is accommodating a specific developer that will change the demographics of our community.”
Several advisory board members objected after neighbors’ complaints about the nature of apartment dwellers.
“Based on some of the comments I’ve heard, it’s pretty clear that some people that spoke have a clear interpretation of what kind of neighbor they’re going to receive by building apartments,” said board member Stephen Vieira. “That’s a hard pill for me to swallow.”
Board member Paul Bigness cast the one vote against the proposal. He advised commissioners to consider whether the project will lead to another traffic light on Harborview, which he believes is inevitable if the project is approved.
“I’m very cautious to see things happen like we have on (U.S.) 41 in Port Charlotte which is light after light after light,” he said.
Neighbors and their lawyer, Michael Haymans, argued that the county should not change its comprehensive plan. The plan for 2050 was set in 2010.
“What part of the 2010 comprehensive plan do you not understand?” asked condominium resident Rita Mueller. “More low density is not wanted in our area. This isn’t rocket science. All my neighbors, everybody living in this area is against any change to our comprehensive plan … You should listen to the residents living here, surrounding this property. We are all standing united on this issue.”
“When you change the comprehensive plan, you change it forever, and that’s not good business sense,” Haymans said.
Waksler said the comprehensive plan calls for the county to develop a variety of housing types, including apartments, which are currently in limited supply. The lack of rental property, affordable or not, affects the county’s ability to attract working people, county planners have said.
Waksler said what she hears from the neighbors is: “an assumption that multi-family development will bring crime, noise and decrease to property values … It is the argument that I hear at every hearing through my 30-year career whenever we have attempted to do some sort of multi-family.” These dire predictions have not come true for any of the projects she has promoted.
