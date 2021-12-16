MURDOCK - Harpoon Harry's big move across the harbor is one step closer to reality.
Charlotte County commissioners unanimously approved a land use change Tuesday that the landmark Punta Gorda restaurant and night spot needs to develop a long-vacant YMCA site on Charlotte Harbor.
The waterfront business also needs to exit a relationship with the Arizona-based landlord on the other side of the harbor at Fishermen's Village.
Smuggler's Enterprises Vice President Kelly Evans told The Daily Sun that Harpoon Harry's will remain at Fishermen's Village through the end of its lease. The restaurant is not allowed to release that date, however, she said, due to a confidentiality agreement following litigation.
One goal for Harpoon Harry's, said local developer and restaurateur Bruce Laishley, is to have a new restaurant built on Bayshore Road in time to keep all the current employees.
The land-use change is the first step for Harpoon Harry's. That change was to extend the "urban service area" to include the 16.4 acres on Bayshore Drive, less than a mile from the rising Sunseeker resort.
Expanding an urban service area is generally discouraged in land-use guidelines, according to county staff reports to the commission on the project. But in this case, staff agree with the developer, because water and sewer lines along with major highways are nearby. The surrounding uses are not rural.
The site now holds a number of homeless encampments, Laishley said, adding the developer has tried to help some of them find housing.
"This land isn't 16.5 acres of pristine wetland," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said, explaining his support.
Tiseo also noted the county designated Charlotte Harbor as an area for development, which led to the Sunseeker resort nearby.
"The applicant is actually doing what the county is asking the private sector to do — innovative ideas to support a diverse economy," he said.
A number of neighbors who own nearby property are not happy with the plans. They criticized the project, saying it would pollute the harbor, disturb wildlife and damage mangroves. The county needs to contain rampant development, they said.
"I'm opposed to this. I think it's the most ridiculous thing in the world," said resident Richard Russell. "It's also an environmental catastrophe for our harbor."
The developer's environmental consultant, Ian Vincent, said the on-site mangroves would not be disturbed, and would in fact be improved.
"I would argue that for these wetlands, there will be a net increase, because we are removing exotics that are in the wetland and in the upland," Vincent said.
State environmental regulations also require the developer to install systems to prevent storm water from entering the harbor untreated.
A full proposal for the site is not yet up for official review. More zone changes are required including changing from environmental preservation zoning to commercial. Developer SEI Bayshore LLC has released a concept plan showing a 700-seat elevated restaurant, 24,600 square feet of retail space and parking. The waterview restaurant would be elevated similar to Laishley's Crab House, also on the other side of the harbor. The Bayshore site would overlook the mangroves and the harbor, Laishley said. It would look across the wide Peace River to the location of the current Harpoon Harry's.
