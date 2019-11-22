PORT CHARLOTTE — Neighbors living next to undeveloped land on Harborview Road hope to persuade commissioners to turn down a high density housing plan.
A request to rezone and increase density on 7.5 acres is up for a vote by the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners at 2 p.m. Tuesday, 18500 Murdock Circle. The project is already recommended by the Planning and Zoning Advisory Committee.
Neighbor Rita Mueller lives next door in a condominium complex on Oakview Drive. She and others showed up at the advisory committee meeting to protest the development. They plan to continue their protest with commissioners.
"The recommendation is mind boggling for this area," she said. "I don't mind the land getting developed, but I mind it when builders try to squeeze it for everything possible."
Developer P. F. Poinciana LLC of Naples needs first to rezone the land from low density residential to high density. Then, they need to transfer density credits from another piece of property they own on U.S. 17. This would triple the housing density from 37 to 112 units.
Poinciana's lawyer, Geri Waksler, told the advisory committee earlier this month that the developer was considering building apartments. Waksler noted commissioners have placed a high priority on affordable housing.
Indeed, the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is recommending the county grant higher density rights to developers willing to build affordable housing. But that would require an approved developer to screen applicants to ensure their income is actually low and to provide rents accordingly. This is not in the Poinciana proposal.
Some neighbors told the advisory committee they believe only condominiums or single family homes are appropriate for the area.
The site is along a major thoroughfare that the state and county want to dramatically widen in the coming years. This comes as the county is preparing for the completion of the planned Sunseeker resort, along Charlotte Harbor. Harborview would be one main route to Sunseeker off Interstate 75.
Also on the land use agenda are:
- Road expansion plans for Babcock Ranch
- A commercial shopping plaza plan on Veterans Boulevard near Cochran Boulevard
- A roofing company plan for U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda
- A five-lot subdivision on Lake Worth and Collingswood boulevards.
