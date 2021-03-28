Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance Tuesday urged neighbors of a small wooded patch of land along U.S. 41 to fight back against plans for self-storage units.
He was outvoted, so far, by the other four Charlotte County commissioners, who voted to send the proposal on for review by the state. The plan must come back again for further board approval after state review.
“If this moves forward … get all your neighbors in here to really tell us. Get the (notification) postcards and get (neighbors) to come forward to tell us what’s going on in their minds, because if you can bring enough people in here to move this board, you might be able to get what you want, but right now, you’ve only got one vote,” Constance said.
At issue is a 12-acre site behind a Florida Power and Light substation, visible along the highway south of Cochran Boulevard. Save It All Self-Storage LLC has proposed building storage units on undeveloped land along an old canal.
Engineer James Herston is the principal agent of the company, and he presented the plan to commissioners. He also disclosed that he is a Charlotte County Airport commissioner. Herston was the engineer for another larger self-storage project recently completed on U.S. 41 near the Peace River bridges.
“There’s a lot of nice trees in there, and a developer would be stupid to get in there and remove that vegetation from the bank (of the canal), because it would just create an erosional type situation,” Herston said.
Save It All does not have any renderings or detailed site plan, because at this stage, the developer first needs a “future land use” change from ‘parks’ to ‘commercial.’ It is already zoned commercial.
The mismatch between future land use and current zoning was created decades ago in many locations when Charlotte County government was submitting its comprehensive development plan to the state for approval. The county lacked sufficient park land, Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan has told the board on several occasions. So it labelled land as park future land use if it was currently unused or used as a golf course.
This has caused problems recently when residential homeowners learned the land next to them is not really a park as they had been led to believe, but commercial land about to be developed.
“Around the world right now, communities are buying up small parcels and putting mini forests on them,” neighbor Thomas Muller told the commission. “Here we have one, and we’re going to cut it down.”
Muller said he wrote to FPL, which owns the land, and they sent back their environmental mission statement.
“I really think FP and L, if pushed, would not sell this property,” Muller said, adding he is not a "tree hugger."
Muller said he has met with 20-30 neighbors and all agree they do not want a commercial use on the site. Perhaps a park there could be named after commissioners, Muller suggested.
Neighbor Gerald Burris agreed with Muller.
“I just don’t feel right about it,” he said of the development.
“I don’t think FPL intends to make it a park,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo, who commended Constance on his stance. “It’s already zoned commercial general, we can’t take that away. They have rights that come with that.”
“They may have the zoning, but they don’t have the future land use, and there’s nothing that compels us to transmit this,” Constance said.
“This board all the time deems property surpluses and sells it without restriction except for the zoning,” said Commission Chair Bill Truex. He noted that 450 acres of forest were just torn down in the same area of town with board approval of the new West Port community.
“This commissioner didn’t vote for that,” Constance said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.