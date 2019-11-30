PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man was arrested Monday after allegedly pulling a gun on his neighbors after an argument.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, two brothers were having a bonfire at a home on Truval Terrace, drinking alcohol and listening to music until 5:30 or 5:45 a.m.
That's when their neighbor, Bogdan Maciuch, 64, came out of his garage and allegedly yelled something about "taking care of this with guns or fists."
The two victims said they met Maciuch in the street between their homes, and he pulled a silver revolver from his waistband or pocket and pointed it at them. They took off running, one to the far side of the house and the other behind a truck parked in the driveway.
Maciuch provided deputies with his .22 revolver, and deputies found matching ammunition on the roadway where the incident occurred. They also found three guns with different types of ammunition inside his home.
The victims stated they were scared because "you can't outrun a gun."
Bogdan claimed his neighbors also threatened him with a gun, but there is no evidence of that recorded in the arrest affidavit.
Maciuch was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while his neighbors face no charges.
