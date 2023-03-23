PUNTA GORDA — Kenny Crassweller told officials his doctor told him to move out of his Lakewood Village home in Punta Gorda immediately if he wants to live.


Soot

Soot and dust from a state-run hurricane disaster removal 11-acre site is causing breathing and other issues for nearby residents of Lakewood Village in Punta Gorda. 

