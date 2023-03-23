PUNTA GORDA — Kenny Crassweller told officials his doctor told him to move out of his Lakewood Village home in Punta Gorda immediately if he wants to live.
Crassweller is a survivor of a double-lung transplant.
After the Florida Division of Emergency Management rented land near his home and began cutting trees, Crassweller says he can't breathe.
He said nobody seems to know how the contractor for the state received permission to do the around-the-clock grinding.
This week, he and his neighbors attended a joint meeting of the Charlotte County Commission and the Punta Gorda City Council in Murdock to explain the ongoing problems. The trouble was created by the hurricane debris removal on a rented 11-acre site bordering the backyards of Lakewood Village mobile home park along Duncan Road.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is paying the state to remove hurricane debris from private roads and neighborhoods that the city and county didn't do.
Public Works Director John Elias believes the state of Florida rented the 11-acre site for the local collection in Punta Gorda. There are still about 20 other state-run ones throughout Charlotte County.
However, Lakewood Village neighbors say while there's lots of collection, there's little removal. The site is for sale, which is why the state was able to rent it several months ago.
"My lungs are failing, they are in rejection," Crassweller said. "I don't want to move. I love where I live. I can't take the dust. I want help."
Crassweller, 65, and his neighbors Bill Ganier, 71, and Ruth Brooks, 79, all told commissioners the debris and vegetation piles are four stories high. The soot from daily grinding of tree stumps spreads dirties their vehicles, driveways, homes and even the air conditioning vents inside their homes.
"After 10 hours of hearing the grinder, you get a headache," Ganier said. "Everyday I have to hose my house down because the soot is so thick."
Residents complained none of the piles are watered down. They are afraid if the pile catches fire, there's no fire truck on site to quickly control the flames. Another issue is the large trucks work at the property all hours of the night.
"I get woken up at 11:30 at night with the backup beeping sounds of the trucks and their headlights," Ganier told the joint meeting. "We want it to stop. We need help."
Brooks said she's concerned about the rotting stench of vegetation and debris that attract rats and other critters to the piles near their homes. Bulldozers are making the piles higher and creating breathing problems for those with COPD and asthma, she said.
Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance said the county must follow strict guidelines for any state or federal projects the government pays for, yet there seems to be no oversight for this state contract. He couldn't understand how any state or federally hired contractor would allow this to go on for months in a residential neighborhood.
"We must follow protocol and jump through hoops for little, tiny projects, and yet you have this huge debris-grinding operation next door to people who are trying to breathe," he said. "They (the state, contractor) have to get this mess mopped up."
County Commission Chair Bill Truex agreed and asked the others if it was OK to suspend the rules of not responding during public comment issues and ask Elias to address the situation. Everyone agreed it was a public safety issue and necessary for everyone to hear if it could be resolved.
Elias said the site was one of several state-run sites left in Charlotte County being paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"This (complaint) just came to our radar at the beginning of this meeting," Elias said. "We listened to concerns of dust abatement, not having water trucks and the grinding trucks running nonstop. We will get to the bottom of it and find out about a mitigation plan. We had one for our three sites. Ours are finished, but the state still has several in operation."
Residents promised to share their videos and photos with commissioners and county staff to help prove their case.
After the joint meeting, Elias met the residents in the lobby.
"My staff will be on a (online) meeting with the state and FEMA tomorrow and we will discuss this with them," he promised the small group. "We will get to the bottom of it."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.