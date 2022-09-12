BABCOCK RANCH — Almost 500 new single-family homes and villas are planned for the Babcock Ranch community by home builder Toll Brothers, Inc.
Being called Regency at Babcock Ranch, the 55-plus "active-adult neighborhood" is expected to open in early spring 2023, the developer said in a news release.
The Babcock Ranch solar-powered community stretches along State Road 31 in Charlotte County near the borderlines of DeSoto and Lee counties.
The Regency development is within Charlotte County near the Babcock National Golf Club, 43101 Greenway Blvd., Punta Gorda.
The Regency sales center and model homes are currently under construction.
“With floor plans designed for today’s buyers, unrivaled personalization options, and an array of exclusive resort-style amenities, Regency at Babcock Ranch will offer its 55+ residents the very best in luxury living,” Toll President Brock Fanning said in the news report.
Regency's 495 new homes include 154 attached villas and 338 one- and two-story single-family residences with nine home designs available that range from 1,528 to 2,808 square feet.
Toll Brothers is building a similar development called Waterview Landing on Babcock Lake.
“In addition to our Waterview Landing community within Babcock Ranch, we are excited to bring our stunning Regency active-adult collection of new home designs to this very special community,” Fanning said.
The Waterview Landing community is under construction on a peninsula overlooking the water.
Regency will feature resident amenities for active lifestyles, in addition to the amenities of the larger master-planned community, according to the news release.
