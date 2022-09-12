Single-family home rendering

A single-family home rendering planned for Regency at Babcock Ranch, a 55-plus active-adult neighborhood.

 RENDERING PROVIDED

BABCOCK RANCH — Almost 500 new single-family homes and villas are planned for the Babcock Ranch community by home builder Toll Brothers, Inc.

Being called Regency at Babcock Ranch, the 55-plus "active-adult neighborhood" is expected to open in early spring 2023, the developer said in a news release.


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

