Jacaranda Place contains a total of one- and two-bedroom units for low-income individuals who have been homeless, in shared housing, disabled, or displaced by Hurricane Ian. Construction was completed in February and the first tenants moved there in March.
Gulf Coast regional manager for CASL, Jenna Alvarez, said it was both "rewarding and humbling" to meet clients who were formerly homeless, in shared housing, or displaced due to the hurricane and who now have a home of their own.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo thanked the area's nonprofits who, along with the county, developer, and the Community Assisted and Supported Living, Inc. provided 88 more affordable housing units to those either homeless, disabled, or displaced by Hurricane Ian.
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo, center, cuts the ribbon at Jacaranda Place which as a total of 88 affordable apartments. Second from left is the county's Human Services director Carrie Walsh; fourth from left is developer Scott Macdonald of Blue Sky communities; to Tiseo's right is Commissioner Chris Constance, to his left is Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, and third from Tiseo's left is Commissioner Ken Doherty.
Photo provided
Developer Scott Macdonald, left, greets Jacaranda Place tenant Theodore Campbell. Campbell invited the public and officials inside his new apartment.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Theodore Campbell said "welcome" when visitors came to view his new apartment at Jacaranda Place. He spent the morning greeting people as cars drove up for the ribbon-cutting June 15.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo, center, cuts the ribbon at Jacaranda Place which as a total of 88 affordable apartments. Second from left is the county's Human Services director Carrie Walsh; fourth from left is developer Scott Macdonald of Blue Sky communities; to Tiseo's right is Commissioner Chris Constance, to his left is Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, and third from Tiseo's left is Commissioner Ken Doherty.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The new 88-unit apartment building on Loveland Boulevard doesn't look like what most people would consider affordable housing.
Prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Jacaranda Place, Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo said the new building is "beautiful" and shatters the stereotype associated with homes for those with low incomes.
