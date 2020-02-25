Apartment hunters in Charlotte County may have a new option by the end of the year if they like living near I-75 and Kings Highway.
County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the final site plan for 264 apartments on 16 acres on Beatrix Boulevard. The 11 buildings and a club house will be located off Veterans Highway in the Sandhill District.
Banks Engineering is the project designer. Todd Rebol of Banks told the Sun construction will begin as soon as possible on the project, and it could be done in seven to eight months. He did not know what types of apartments would be on the site or if the rents would be high, medium or low. He noted, however, that 80% of apartments in Charlotte County will be in this region, and will need to be competitive.
The complex is not being built as affordable housing, which would be restricted to lower income residents and offering lower rents. Commissioners noted, however, that any apartments are needed. Regional economists have noted that the county is dominated by single-family homes and condominiums with far fewer rental apartments than neighboring counties such as Lee and Sarasota.
The Springs at Port Charlotte, also nearby in the Sandhill district, opened in the past year with studio rents starting at about $1,000 a month and going up for larger apartments.
The county set aside the Sandhill district in the 1980s for commercial and higher density development. It has more recently begun to fill in. The owner for this project, Charlotte Commons Ventures LLC, received permission from the county the development rights on the site from commercial to residential. Zoning in this area is done by a matrix, so the county calculated there was enough residential option left in the district. The matrix is designed to prevent development that would overwhelm the area with traffic.
Commissioners are still worried about traffic, however, due to the sudden growth in the area with another large apartment complex, several motels, restaurants and other businesses in just a few years. In addition, commissioners noted large residential developments are underway a few miles up Kings Highway in DeSoto County.
“I have real concerns about things that have nothing to do with this petitioner,” Commissioner Chris Constance said.
The state Department of Transportation is currently reviewing where to put another interchange on I-75 somewhere between Sarasota County and Lee County, Constance said. He is trying to persuade them to build a new road from Kings Highway in DeSoto to a new interchange, which he said would prevent traffic problems in the Sandhill region.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo is impressed with how little extra traffic has resulted from all the development in the Sandhill district.
“I am pleasantly surprised by the amount of traffic that has not been generated,” he said, noting that he lives in the area.
He and other commissioners said they believe residential development should generate less traffic than commercial.
Private Equity Group President Donald Schrotenboer is the agent for the Charlotte Common Ventures. The apartment complex owner will be Indianapolis-based company SC Bodner Co.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.