James Abraham, of Port Charlotte, recently published a unique history of Charlotte County told through the eyes of its people.
"Century: A People's History of Charlotte County," introduces us to the county's heroes and villains, and the bleakest and brightest times over the past 100 years.
Abraham will hold a book launch at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is also hosting a 10-week study of Charlotte's history at the PGICA. Classes began on June 3, but you can pay for any individual class. The series is also available on video.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q. What was Charlotte County's brightest day in history?
A. The 1990s. After General Development Corp. filed for bankruptcy, county government stepped up to the plate. Republican organizations had the best among them run for office. For the first time in county history there was continuity in Charlotte County government which relocated to Murdock — the geographic center of the population. It was a logical move. One of the most calamitous aspects of the 1990s could have been the county's greatest achievement — Murdock Village. Today, it seems to be doing well. The county wisely set up Centennial Park and a recreation center in the heart of the building lots. Murdock Village spoke to the optimism of the 1990s when anything seemed possible.
Q. Who were the worst figures in Charlotte County?
A. John Murdock gave his name to the central portion of Charlotte County. A land shark who got here before the Great Florida Land Boom of the ’20s, he claimed to be developing Murdock as a planned community similar to what General Development did with Port Charlotte. But many of his deeds and titles weren't valid. He slipped out of town with his secretary, leaving his family and a lot of broken dreams behind.
The second villain is more complex. A.C. Frizzell was a very smart man with a very intelligent wife. Between them they bought up so much land that at the height of his power he controlled everything from Charlotte Harbor north to the Sarasota County line, west to the Myakka River and east to the Peace River. He had the closest thing to a feudal empire. Although he gave work to many and created cattle ranches and farms, he also ingrained, in my opinion, a Big Daddy attitude that's become part of the Port Charlotte culture. He built quarters for his cowboys and paid his workers in scrip redeemable at his company store.
Q. What was our bleakest period/era?
A. The Great Depression caused the population to drop 10 years after the county was organized. People just gave up and left. Englewood, which lost its charter and much of its wealth during the period, never fully recovered.
Folks with money like A.C. Frizzell were able to develop land empires, as small landholders were plowed under by taxes and hard times. Punta Gorda made out well because it was an incorporated city with banks and social service networks.
Q. Who were our best residents or hometown heroes?
A. Benjamin Baker, brought in by Albert Gilchrist — governor, mayor and county booster — ran Black education in the county. But because Black education was so underfunded and Black people until the late 50s only had public education through the sixth grade, Baker had his hands full but was able to to provide an educational safety net. There is a huge history of educational disinvestment in the Black community, but it would have been a lot worse if it weren't for Baker.
Mac Horton transformed Englewood's standing in the county. He was one of the first elected officials to support ecotourism, which immediately tilted the revenue stream.
William Whitten put up his own money when work on the first bridge over the Peace River stalled.
Q. What were the best things to happen, and when?
A. During World War II, Punta Gorda Army Airfield was a training bases for the huge influx of pilots and support personnel. After the war the Army gave the airport to the county. It's developed into an economic powerhouse.
Q. What was the worst thing?
A. The worst thing happens over and over. Because of lack of money, community leaders have a tendency to go for the big deal. But when the deal goes sour because of things beyond our control, we all suffer. Murdock Village and the baseball stadium are examples. Both were excellent ideas that fell victim to hard times. Now, every time we cross the Peace River we see those six great cranes and that pile of concrete representing Sunseeker — the latest big idea.
Q. How do you think history will look back on us in this era (2020s)?
A. People won't look back fondly on 2020. A pandemic and a war on people that should have united people, turned into a political weapon. People who weren't scientists were listening to politicians claiming masks should not be worn or lockdown procedures violated basic rights. While people died, too many people in this country squabbled. I almost guarantee that 100 years from now, people will look at the shelter-in-place or mask protests and the racial violence, and they'll wonder what we were thinking in 2020 as people who shouldn't have died, died.
Abraham's book can be purchased by emailing him at book-broker@hotmail.com, or at Copperfish Books and Amazon.com.
