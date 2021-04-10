In the 1950s, low-cost lots sold by Florida developers were advertised nationally and set the course for the area's present-day demographics.
The ads read: "$10 down - $10 a month for a choice 80' by 125' homesite. Sale price $895, in Port Charlotte."
A trio of Miami brothers — Elliot, Robert and Frank Mackle, Jr. — "revolutionized the sale of homesites in Florida," according to a new book that will be published in June by University of North Carolina Press, "The Swamp Peddlers," by author and historian Jason Vuic.
Although Vuic's book presents the Mackle brothers as honest builders who sold buildable homesite lots, the Mackles were soon followed by hundreds of competitors — many of whom were unscrupulous and sold unbuildable swamp land to unsuspecting buyers.
Because of their targeting middle-class retirees on fixed incomes and offering affordable homes, many areas of Florida including Port Charlotte and North Port, became meccas for those wanting to escape the cold and live in what the ads called "paradise."
The Daily Sun recently talked with Vuic, who described our area in the 1950s and 1960s this way: "It was as if pop artist Andy Warhol had been a real estate developer, stamping out homesites instead of soup cans in a palmetto-ey boondock deep in the Florida bush."
Vuic focused on Charlotte County and the Mackles' General Development Corporation (GDC). The book, however, gives a much broader view of development in the state.
Q: What made you decide to research and write this book?
A: I grew up in old Punta Gorda, and though I left the state for college and became a writer and history professor studying a completely different field, I was always interested in where I was from. In 2016 I published a book on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As part of my research I interviewed various Florida historians. To me, the most significant thing to ever happen in Charlotte County was the founding of Port Charlotte.
Q: How does history look back at the Mackle Brothers?
A: I admire the Mackles. I describe them in the book as honest brokers. They were Florida community builders like the famed New York developer William J. Levitt of Levittown fame, building simple suburban-style homes for middle-class folks near Miami. Key Biscayne was one of them, but they realized that in developments like Port Charlotte, in what was then in a very remote county with few jobs, they had to attract retirees with pensions.
Q: In chapter 7, a newspaper article described Charlotte County in 1987 as being "Silver and Old." Back then, the county didn't do much for younger people. Do you think the way the area was marketed, resulted in the county today lacking employment and outlets for youth?
A: Let's remember, what drew retirees to Charlotte County was Port Charlotte, which was marketed to people 60 and over by a corporation using a multi-million dollar ad campaign, even in the 1950s. It wasn't pitched to young people. Although it was never a huge development, within its first 10 years or so it grew to be three times the size of Punta Gorda. Older people were the residential tax base and they were the largest voters, so naturally their needs came first.
Q: If today's environmental laws were in effect when developers in the 1950s came to the area, how many environmental laws were broken?
A: Prior to 1970, only municipalities in Florida had the right to issue building codes. So, the city of Punta Gorda, a municipality, had rules for what you could and couldn't do. Port Charlotte was an unincorporated community on county land, therefore General Development (a Mackle company) could do what it wanted and so could every other developer in Florida, outside of cities and towns. Florida really didn't regulate the environment until the mid-1970s, nor did the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, so land development here was a free-for-all.
Q: What was the worst development project?
A: The Gulf American Corporation and the southern half of the Golden Gate Estates development near Naples. To sell lots, the company built a network of canals that just decimated the plant and animal life and the flow of the western Everglades. It's taken years and millions of dollars to even begin to fix it. (Note: Vuic's book also tells how many parts of Florida to this day are unbuildable, with neither lot owners nor government able to do anything with the land.)
Q: Which part of the state suffered the most due to greedy land salespeople?
A: I'd say Southwest Florida. There were installment land sales communities throughout the state, but the biggest ones, with the biggest sales forces, were right here: Port Charlotte, North Port, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, Rotonda, and Golden Gate Estates.
Q: Wasn't there some sort of underhanded movement by the developers to expand development in the North Port section?
A: In the late 1950s, when GDC began developing its property in Charlotte County, part of the land was in Sarasota County. (The Mackle brothers' firm called the area North Port Charlotte.) While GDC could build in Charlotte County unhindered, it couldn't in Sarasota County. So the Mackles pulled a fast one. In 1959, they built 10 or so homes in North Port, which they gave to GDC employees, and these employees voted to incorporate the city of North Port Charlotte in order to take it out of Sarasota's control.
Q: You mention that because of the "slicing and dicing" of Florida, there are no large parcels of land for Charlotte County business development, other than at the Punta Gorda Airport. What would it take to condemn properties through eminent domain, or would that not be a possibility?
A: In the 1950s, Florida's big land developers divided their properties into as many 80' by 125' lots as possible, because that's where the money was — in buying by the acre and selling by the foot. Companies weren't concerned with future land use. That's why today, planning communities like Port Charlotte don't have downtowns. GDC put a premium on residential lots, and for years, a thin commercial corridor on either side of U.S. 41 met its commercial needs. But now that Port Charlotte has 60,000 people, and many younger people at that, there's nowhere for new businesses to go; there's just no developable land — it was all platted over 60 years for single-family homes. Remember, it's now illegal in Florida for either state or local governments to use eminent domain for private development.
Q: Please describe urban planning versus unbridled lot-selling without planning?
A: Well, the simplest thing I can say is that Port Charlotte and other lot-sales communities that date from the 1950s have hundreds of thousands of lots and tens of thousands of ranch houses but no walking districts, few sidewalks and no city cores. Utilities were added retroactively and the communities themselves were planned and built when building codes and environmental rules were non-existent. Babcock Ranch is a different animal altogether. It's a green development with renewable energy sources and a diversity of lots and home sizes. Instead of having a large residential grid with row after row of homesites, it has two villages and five hamlets flowing to a city core, which emphasize walkability. Port Charlotte, I think, is straight-jacketed and limited by planning mistakes of the past, while Babcock Ranch and other so-called "New Urbanist" communities try to correct those mistakes by being pedestrian-friendly and orienting everything towards a central core. I saw somewhere someone called Babcock Ranch the "anti-Port Charlotte," if that makes any sense.
