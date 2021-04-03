Sara Jonas wanted to honor her best friend, Jamie Myers, who recently passed away after battling cancer.
"Before he passed, he wanted to be a teacher, as he loved working with children," Jonas said. "He would constantly emphasize telling those you love your feelings, and his drive to always help others where he could. I was inspired to give back."
In 2020, Jonas wrote a new children’s book, "Ham’s Big Adventure." It's about a space pirate who travels the universe on his pirate ship.
She is donating 33% of the book’s proceeds to the Tidewell Foundation Inc. Tidewell is the only not-for-profit hospice serving Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Manatee counties.
The proceeds donated from the book will go toward caring for hospice patients and funding programs such as Tidewell Hospice’s Blue Butterfly Family Grief Centers, a year-round program serving parents and children ages 5-18 who are coping with the loss of a loved one.
The book discusses difficult subjects, including grief and loneliness, in ways that are accessible for young children — making it a helpful resource as they process their own emotions.
"We’re moved by Sara’s generous donation to honor Jamie's life and legacy," said Debbie Mason, Tidewell Foundation president. "Every contribution — big and small — enables Tidewell Hospice to deliver world-class care for thousands of patients and families."
The author said the story would be perfect for kids 5-8 years old, but she also feels the story could be a comfort for any age as the message is timeless.
Jonas will be at the Sarasota Children's Garden at 11 a.m. on April 24 for a book signing event. The book is also available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million.
"My friend Jamie was such an inspiration in my life," Jonas said. "Even on his worst days, he took time to comfort people and ensure that they felt loved. It was important to me to give back to the organization that gave so much time and care to him at the end of his life. Through the legacy of this book and the Tidewell Foundation, I hope it can help people survive grief like mine."
If you or someone you know could benefit from the grief support Tidewell Hospice’s Blue Butterfly Family Grief Centers provide, call Program Specialist Danielle Visone at 941-893-6610 or email dvisone@tidewell.org.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.