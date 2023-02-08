Hurricane Ian's winds obliterated the outfield wall at Charlotte Sports Park's main stadium. This is a view of the 30-foot-high batter's eye, stripped of its netting, and the outfield wall from center to right field, stripped of its padding.
State Road 776 at the Myakka River bridges near El Jobean.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Hurricane Ian's winds obliterated the outfield wall at Charlotte Sports Park's main stadium. This is a view of the 30-foot-high batter's eye, stripped of its netting, and the outfield wall from center to right field, stripped of its padding.
Charlotte County
The interior of Charlotte Sports Park’s three-story stadium tower was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
He suggested the state and county should work together for a bypass or some other way to cross the Peace River.
Elias said the traffic problems have been discussed at Metropolitan Planning Organization meetings.
"Options for Solona conversations are occurring," he said.
Road-widening concepts are in the budget, some of which will be funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.
County Facilities Director Travis Purdue introduced his department's tentative budget, including a parking garage at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center and additional parking at the Charlotte Sports Park stadium.
Currently, some eventgoers park on side streets and on nearby hotel properties, as the parking lot becomes full during shows and concerts at the Conference Center.
The parking garage's cost is projected to be $12.9 million with an expected completion date of 2028.
The stadium will get an additional 800 paved parking spaces, and 30 paved spaces for players, at a cost of $5.5 million. Expected to be completed in 2029, the cost is estimated to be $6.8 million for that fiscal year.
Previously, attendees parked on grass.
The stadium is undergoing repairs to reopen for the 2024 spring training season, Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis said.
A renovation for it, set for 2027, has a projected cost of $6.9 million.
That renovation is separate from the repairs being made to get the stadium reopened by next year following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.