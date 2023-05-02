Florida Statehouse

The Florida Statehouse rotunda in the Florida Capitol. 

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE - Flush with cash, Florida lawmakers on Tuesday released a $117 billion budget for the fiscal year that will start July 1.

The record budget would be about $7 billion larger than the spending plan for the current fiscal year.


   
