PORT CHARLOTTE — A former CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach has been appointed to the same role at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
Tara McCoy will take over the position beginning Sept. 8.
Former Bayfront CEO Tim Cerullo retired in May.
McCoy brings extensive experience to her new role, having led strategic initiatives and service line development, strong physician recruitment and relationship skills, and the ability to create and maintain a positive culture, according to a Bayfront press release.
“My family and I are excited to relocate to Southwest Florida,” McCoy said. “I’m looking forward to working with and building on the strengths that this health system provides to enhance our services to the full-time residents and seasonal travelers of this community.”
While at Good Samaritan, McCoy developed, enhanced and grew the 333-bed facility’s service lines — oncology, robotic-assisted surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedics, women’s services and emergency care.
In addition to the main hospital campus, she also oversaw initiatives and was responsible for an outpatient surgery center, four outpatient imaging centers and the opening of a free-standing emergency department.
These efforts resulted in increased physician alignment and satisfaction, strengthened employee retention and improved the patient experience and community perception of the hospital, according to the press release.
“On behalf of the entire board, we are excited to welcome Tara to the community,” said Suzanne Roberts, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Board of Trustees chairman. “She is a proven leader with the knowledge and expertise that can help both of our hospitals advance the care we provide and the experience we offer to our patients.”
McCoy has also served in leadership roles focused on service line development for multi-hospital systems and as administrator of physician practices and outpatient services for Cleveland Clinic Florida.
“With Tara’s focus on physician recruitment and service line development, these skills and foresight will only continue to raise the mark,” said Dr. Thomas Noone, Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Board of Trustees chairman.
