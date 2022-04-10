PORT CHARLOTTE — Jennifer Kyser owns two businesses in the Port Charlotte Town Center mall and wants people to know it is still open for business and accepting new tenants.
“I want to dispel negative rumors that the mall is closing,” said Kyser, whose women’s clothing store, the Pink Pantha, opened in March. “I just signed a two-year lease.”
John Scherlacher, marketing director for the mall, echoed Kyser’s optimism over the mall’s future: “Everything seems to be coming back to the mall; it’s pretty exciting.”
He said the mall’s specialty leasing manager is working with “at least three concepts” to bring shops into mall spaces.
Also, shoppers are returning, he said. “We are almost at the same traffic level as pre-COVID.”
Scherlacher said, “Seasonal residents and our Canadian friends who came back are definitely helping things.”
Rumors of the mall closing circulated after the owner of the mall, Washington Prime Group, filed for bankruptcy in June.
The mall was put on the auction block in February and bond owners who were owed $44.8 million now own most of the facility.
The action gave debt holders clear title to the property, which could be sold to a new developer using the county’s 2020 mixed-use zoning category, Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon said in an earlier interview.
This would allow the developer to create both residential and commercial space, plus allow higher buildings in some cases, he said.
Two stores were not included in the auction, Beall’s and Dillard’s, as well as the space formerly occupied by Macy’s.
Because of the pandemic and loss of shoppers, some businesses were forced to close their doors permanently.
Kyser said it saddens her that some stores shut down because of the pandemic, but added that the mall is open and ready for business and that some stores and food venues continue to thrive.
One of those businesses that continues to thrive is Kyser’s Sunny Days Ice Cream, which has been in the mall’s food court for nearly two years.
She said her Pink Pantha store is “not high-end and we’re not Walmart; our prices range from $20 to $50.”
She said the fashion look is casual, and geared to junior, misses, and plus sizes up to 3X. The store also has “a unique niche,” she said. “We are also offering previously-loved consignment clothing, including gowns.”
She laughed while explaining why her store is spelled Pink Pantha and not Pink Panther, “because that’s the way I talk,” said Kyser in a strong, Long Island accent.
Kyser’s shop is located across from Rack Room Shoes and next to Torrid.
Mall hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.