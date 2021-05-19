Charlotte County has been trying since 2014 to rewrite its rules for developers proposing more complex projects called planned developments.
Four members of the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board last week unanimously approved the newest draft of this zoning regulation, but they stressed objections to some of the additions. In particular, there were objections to new rules controlling things like building colors, style and construction materials.
Commissioners are expected to take some kind of action on this at their June 22 meeting.
Planned development is a common type of zoning alternative that allows a developer to get around some local limits in exchange for providing the municipality some benefits it seeks. The county's written regulations place limits on how far a developer can go, for example, with increasing the height of buildings or the density of development.
County staff have been meeting over the years with elected officials and with developers to come up with compromises, the staff report states.
One of the big changes proposed is controversial in that developers would be able to hold on to their initial development plan indefinitely after it is approved. Currently, the county says a preliminary plan expires after one year, but can be extended. Some planned development schemes for specific property in the county have been on the books for 20 years, County Assistant Attorney Tom David told the board. Particularly following the economic recession, commissioners have been negotiating renewals or suggesting that developers come up with new plans.
Last fall, however, a local developer tried to rely on a 2008 planned development rezone for a rail to truck facility near the Interstate 75 entrance in Punta Gorda. Residents and some commissioners wanted to kill the plan. Zoning and legal staff told commissioners they were not sure whether the 2008 plan could be used in 2020. Commissioners voted 3-2 to postpone a final vote, which has not taken place.
Last week, some Planning and Zoning Advisory Board members said they were not comfortable with development plans on the books indefinitely.
Attorney Geri Waksler, however, explained that basic zoning, such as residential or commercial, is valid indefinitely, so development plans should also be.
Representing many developers, Waksler praised the new rules but said a section allowing county say on colors, styles and construction material is a mistake, particular in residential development.
"Do you really want communities where everything looks the same?" she asked. "I think we're asking for too much conformity."
The county's assistant attorney, Tom David, agreed that it would be hard to find evidence to base county rulings on what color, style and material should be used.
Planning Board members Paul Bigness and Michael Graveson both expressed concern with the option to increase the number of residential units or the height of buildings above zoning laws. Within limits, higher density is available to developers that offer the county things like extended water and sewer lines, bike trails, restored environmental areas or consolidation of tiny lots.
The biggest benefits go to developers of affordable housing.
The new regulation sets limits on density, such as only as much density as the county has available to give out from underdeveloped parts of the county. Also, these cannot go on coastal zones or outside urban areas, except for rural mixed use projects.
Graveson noted the major affordable housing projects will be going inside longstanding low density neighborhoods.
Bigness noted that people living in Charlotte County general moved here for the small town feel. What happens when there's no more parking for the beaches and boat ramps, he asked.
