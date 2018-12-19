Local pharmacist Dr. Crystal Coyne and Drug Free Charlotte County are hoping to take a more holistic approach to the opioid crisis with a new Prescription Drug Advisory and Action Council (PDAAC).
“The mission is promoting practical policy and community action to prevent and reduce the prescription misuse and abuse,” said Coyne, who will chair the new council. “Ultimately, we want to work within the county and within the state to change policy, change the way we are handling the opioid epidemic, specifically to reduce those numbers and to make our community safer and healthier.”
Coyne holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, as well as certifications in medication therapy management, pain management, and tobacco treatment. She currently partners with Charlotte County middle schools to provide a Generation Rx program, which promotes prevention of prescription drug misuse, safe use of medications, turning down invitations to misuse, and identifying alternative coping skills.
Diane Ramseyer, executive director of Drug Free Charlotte County, said while education efforts are covered for youth in the county, what’s missing currently in the community is a more proactive approach that involves the entire community. Prescription drug abuse in Charlotte County is most prevalent among the 45 and older demographic, “which makes sense because there’s a point where pain is much more of a reality of life as part of the aging process,” she said.
“What’s the proactive way of dealing with this issue, so we don’t just apply Band-Aids but we really start looking at common sense, practical policy that we can advocate for,” she said.
Coyne said as a pharmacist, she’s been shocked by how much addiction she has seen locally over the years.
“It was more of a denial stage at first even for myself to see it firsthand like that,” she said.
Both women agree the opioid crisis seemed to sneak in while drug prevention efforts were more focused on illicit street drugs.
“It was out in the community as doctors were told it was safe, and there wasn’t that long term addiction, we now know of course … that was not true,” Coyne said. “So what do we do now?”
They plan to include members on the council ranging from pharmacists, physicians, behavioral health representatives, poison control, elder health, law enforcement, hospital members, as well as people in the community who have been affected by the opioid crisis or those who are dependent on opioids for chronic pain.
Ramseyer said she wants the public to know although her organization is called Drug Free Charlotte County, it’s not entirely against prescription pain medication.
“It doesn’t mean we don’t see a place for these types of medications to be used safely and appropriately,” she said. “It has nothing to do with let’s get rid of this all together. It has much more to do with let’s use them safely and securely. Let’s make sure we dispose of them properly. Let’s look at some of the policies about how many are given out at once, those types of things.”
By including many voices, they hope to address unintended consequences in certain legislation and more effectively use state and federal funds.
Coyne said one issue with the opioid bill that became law in July was that physicians were not required to complete the training until Dec. 31.
“It created a lot of patients waiting for medications, because things aren’t filled out correctly, and it still happens that they’re not filled out according to the new laws. So somewhere there was a disconnect.”
Anyone interested in joining the council can contact Coyne at Dr.CrystalCoyne@outlook.com. The first meeting will take place in January or February.
